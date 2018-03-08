Locals make Rebels list

FOUR local footballers are set to shine on the TAC Cup stage this season after earning selection on Greater Western Victoria’s final list.

Camperdown’s Toby Mahony, Cobden’s Matthew Clarke and Terang Mortlake pair Scott Carlin and Isaac Wareham were all selected in the final list lodgement of 48 players.

Over 140 players trained in five regions- Ballarat, Wimmera, Warrnambool, South West and Hampden for a period of five months before selection trials were held.

New Rebels head coach and regional coaching director Marc Greig said he was impressed with the level of talent within the five regions.

“It’s been great to see just how many talented footballers we have in the western region of Victoria,” he said.

“It’s been an extremely hard task trimming our list to just 48 players, such has been the spread of talent throughout the region.

“That being said, we’re extremely happy with our initial selected squad, with a good mix of experience and youth within.”

The TAC Cup season starts on March 24, with the Rebels set to play Bendigo Pioneers at Mars Stadium, Ballarat.