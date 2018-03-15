Lib’s promise high velocity trains

THE Liberal National Party has vowed to “give country Victorians the rail service they deserve” with a pre-election promise to deliver 16 new engines and 96 new rail cars if they are elected at the November election.

Shadow Minister for Transport David Davis was in Camperdown on Wednesday to confirm the $633 million investment promise, which was first announced two weeks ago.

“We need no further evidence of the need for an infrastructure overhaul than the Birregurra incident yesterday,” he said, referring to a Warrnambool bound train which broke down east of the Birregurra station forcing SES officers to ferry passengers from the site.

“The current old rolling stock was built in the 70s under the Hamer Government and rolled out part way through the Cain Government.

“That was a long time ago and there is a definite need for new stock.

“The Warrnambool train is the worst performing service.”

Mr Davis said the new stock would be high velocity (reaching speeds of 160kph) with greater leg room and buffet capacity for long-haul country services.

“We want to bring our regional cities closer to Melbourne and Melbourne closer to the regional cities,” he said.

“There are so many benefits the faster trains will bring for tourism, businesses and everyday things like locals accessing specialist appointments.

“We also have huge population growth in Melbourne, it’s bursting at the seams and, with a better and faster train service, there is no reason it can’t disperse into the regional areas.”

Member for Polwarth Richard Riordan said the rail funding injection was “welcome news”.

“This is the first step to revolutionise our regional rail services, with a $633 million investment of new rail cars that will provide better comfort and leg room, safety and amenity for passengers and most importantly, will be reliable,” he said.

“This will bring Victoria’s regional rail into the 21st century.”

Mr Davis said, if elected, the Liberal National Party would order the replacement stock in June 2019 with the new fleet to be delivered during the first term of government.