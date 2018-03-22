Fires singe local golf course

THE Camperdown Golf Club has vowed to rebuild after the weekend’s fires caused extensive damage to the course.

The fire ravaged through parts of the seventh and eighth fairways, with the blaze also burning out an area between the third and seventh tee boxes.

The trees along the western boundary were also badly burnt, with the old clubhouse situated next to the 10th tee reduced to rubble.

Club president Darren Frost said the damage at the venue was less than he expected after receiving a more dramatic update.

“The initial reports I was getting was the clubhouse had burnt down, which was probably the greatest fear,” he said.

“Damage wise, we’ve been pretty lucky really because it (the fire) has just cut through the south west corner of the course really.

“It went along the western boundary but cut through the south west corner and headed over towards Lake Bullen Merri.

“It could have been quite catastrophic really if it had have kept heading in an easterly direction to the clubhouse and the town.”

Frost said damage at the course from Saturday’s fires is minor compared to what others have suffered.

To him, the damage is insignificant and asked people to remember that it is only a “golf course”.

“I guess that’s where you have got to give a little check on it because the course is going through a little bit of hardship with the trees and that,” Frost said.

“But when you compare that to what other people are going through, those who have lost their houses, farm sheds and their livelihoods, it’s not really that significant when you think about it.

“We’ve got a lot of volunteer members that will help bring the course back up to what it was, but that’s one thing we need to be careful of, not to lose sight of the fact that it’s only a golf course.

“It’s not someone’s livelihood, apart from Darren Fox who is our greenkeeper but it doesn’t really compare to the farmers and some of the rural areas who are going through pretty hard times.”

Authorities commenced removing dangerous trees along the western boundary on Wednesday, but the clean-up effort is expected to take weeks.

Tree limbs have fallen across the entire course, and will need to be removed with the club required to remove any remaining trees authorities do not cut down.

Club members attended a meeting last night to formulate a plan of action for the course and to discuss what lies ahead.

Frost said other clubs had also shown their support in helping Camperdown restore its course.

“We’ll start looking at working bees next week, while the course is closed for the next couple of weeks,” he said.

“We’ll then start looking at what we can do as far as getting the other small trees out, because there are a lot of burnt trees up there, which aren’t dangerous.

“I’ve had some discussions and offers from Golf Victoria and members of the Cobden Golf Club as well, that if they can help out they will.

“That’s really encouraging, and it shows the country spirit in people who are willing to help out whenever they can.”