Festival boosts bed tally

A WEEKEND of ‘shaking, rattling and rolling’ is set to benefit expectant mums, thanks to a $1000 donation to the Camperdown hospital last week.

Camperdown’s Rock the Clock Committee made the donation, which will go towards a new birthing bed at the hospital, after staging its first successful rock ‘n’ roll weekend last October.

Committee member Becky McCann said locals had gotten right behind the festival, so it was fitting a donation from its profits be channelled back into the local community.

“This community is very lucky to have an incredible obstetrics service available locally – it was a ‘no brainer’ for us to support it,” she said.

Camperdown hospital manager Janine Dureau-Finn said the hospital provided antenatal, delivery, post-natal and domiciliary (in home) care for young mothers.

“The birthing bed we have is more than 20 years old and is nearing the end of its functional life,” she said.

“We’ve launched a fundraising campaign to buy another birthing bed at a cost of about $25,000 and this donation will go a long way in reaching that goal.

“Considering there have been 751 babies born at the hospital since 2003, there would probably have been more than 1000 babies in the 20 years we’ve had the current bed, so it’s done a great job.”

The new bed is expected to offer greater comfort options and require less maintenance.

Ms Dureau-Finn said the donation was “very generous” and thanked the Rock the Clock Committee.

“It is important that we develop these kinds of partnerships with the Camperdown community for the hospital to prosper and it’s important for the community to have events like the Rock the Clock weekend,” she said.

Ms McCann said this year’s festival was scheduled for October 19 to 21 and would offer two days of music, dance, cars and market stalls and include an extra venue.

“We’re currently seeking expressions of interest from food vendors, market stall operators and people willing to billet visitors in their homes,” she said.

Interested people can find out more by contacting the organisers at rocktheclock.com.au, on Facebook or phoning 0417 260 801.