Earliest Laker history unearthed

A MINUTE book detailing the establishment of the Camperdown Cricket Club has made its way back to the club almost 160 years after it was written.

A volunteer archivist of the Melbourne Athenaeum contacted club member Michael Saunders via email last year to alert him of the minute book, which was stored in the venue’s archives.

“Out of the blue I received an email in December, which I was absolutely delighted to receive,” Saunders said.

“I mentioned I’d received the email to Paula Atkins, who said she had received the same email and replied but hadn’t heard anything back.”

Saunders eventually managed to have the book posted down to him in December, and upon first inspection said he was amazed with the condition of the book.

“It’s certainly showing it’s nearly 160 years old,” he said.

“It’s quite deteriorated but readable although the pages are heavily stained.

“Once you get past the first page, it becomes a lot clearer.”

The book outlines the official establishment of the club, which occurred on December 6, 1859, and includes a list of the first ever club members and club rules.

Rules covered areas of club governance, memberships, meetings, player transfers, training guidelines and player conduct.

Founding members of the club included Thomas Manifold, William Errey and Edwin Morris, names that are now iconic to the town’s streets.

Remarkably, the book also contains details of the establishment of the Port Campbell Cricket Club on March 25, 1871.

It is believed that a founding member or a group of founding members at Camperdown also established the Port Campbell club.

Port Campbell would enjoy a 134 year existence before low player numbers forced the club into recession in 2015.

Saunders said the minute book now gives the club concrete evidence of its formative years.

Alongside the minute book, the Lakers committee came into possession of the first ever club photo from a family member of one of the club’s first players in 2015.

“We knew about the date but we didn’t have any physical evidence (club’s establishment) but the opportunity to get the book back is amazing,” Saunders said.

“In 2015, David Moodie’s great granddaughter gave us a picture and it was the first ever picture of the club taken back in 1866-1867.

“We’ve been able to get these two amazing pieces of history back that show the earliest days of the cricket club.”

Current players and avid historians are able to view a photocopy version of the minute book, with the club making the decision to preserve the original binding.

However, it can be hard to read some of the book’s script, although Saunders is contemplating making a digitised version to combat this problem.

“I’ve made a copy that all the players can read and the people with an interest in history are amazed we have it still considering almost 160 years have passed,” Saunders said.

“The committee has said to keep it with me for safe keeping, rather than having it at the ground.

“We want to preserve it for the club into the future.”

Saunders has also made the book available at Camperdown’s Historical Society, and said the organisation was a valuable resource when trying to obtain information on local cricket.

He also called on anyone else that had any historical information on the Lakers to get in contact with the club.

“I’ve given a copy to the Historical Society because they have a lot of files on cricket in the early days in the area,” Saunders said.

“I got a lot of information on our history for the club’s 150th year celebrations off them, along with other people who gave information and items.

“If there are other people around Camperdown that have items pertaining to the Camperdown Cricket Club, we’d love to speak to them about looking to add them to our archives.”

The minute book can be viewed at Camperdown’s Historical Society building located near the Snout in the Trough cafe on Manifold Street.