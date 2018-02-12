Rebels start selection process

COMPETITION for spots on Greater Western Victoria Rebels TAC Cup list for 2018 is heating up, with selection trials commencing on Sunday.

The Hampden, South West, Warrnambool and Wimmera squads squared off in the first of the matches, as the Rebels begin to finalise their list.

The Hampden squad has been training hard at Camperdown’s Leura Oval since November under the guidance of Aaron Sinnott.

Sunday marked the first competitive hitout for the Rebels, with the under 16s to play again Thursday night, while the under 18s will play on Sunday in Ballarat.

Remaining Camperdown under 18 squad members: Sidney Bradshaw, Isaac Fowler, Jack Helmore, Toby Kent, Toby Mahony and Zach Sinnott;

Remaining Camperdown under 16 squad members: Keiran Coburn, Angus Gordon and Josh Place.