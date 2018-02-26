Hundreds walk for Relay

THE Terang Recreation Reserve became a sea of purple and yellow over the weekend, as part of the annual Corangamite Relay for Life event.

More than 300 participants across 16 teams took part in the event, which included a range of fun features during Saturday and Sunday.

“There was a great atmosphere with a petting zoo, a merry-go-round, dancing, a movie and an all-night canteen,” organising committee member Trish Wynd said.

“The weather was not too bad and we all finished the event with a sea of bubbles, which was great fun.”

Mrs Wynd said the event had raised more than $40,000 so far.

“We raised $40,800 at the event, with banking not finalised for another four weeks, so it could be higher,” she said.

“We have raised over $911,000 in the nine years of the event towards research.”

However, the annual relay was also about remembering loved ones lost to cancer as well as raising funds, according to Mrs Wynd.

“We had a lovely reflection tent which housed the ceremonial candles all weekend – a great area for thought and remembering,” she said.

“Our candles around the oval looked impressive over the night for the walkers and runners.”

The Timboon Rail Trailers and Lions team led the charge in the fundraising effort with a total of more than $11,000 raised.

The Brady Bunch group were the next highest fundraising team, raising more than $7000.

Mrs Wynd said the achievements of the two teams were “magnificent”.

“As two teams raised over $5000 they received a research grant that enables them to fund a cancer research project that is close to their heart,” she said.

The team from disability services provider Cooinda took out the Spirit of Relay award for their efforts during the 18 hour relay.