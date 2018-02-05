Chaves claims cycling tour

PRE-RACE favourite Esteban Chaves made the most of a stunning victory in the third stage of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour to take out overall honours.

The prestigious event wrapped up on Sunday with the fourth and final stage at Kinglake, with Colombian Chaves taking out the tour by 32 seconds.

His team-mates Damien Howson and Cameron Meyer finished second and third overall to make it a trifecta for the Mitchelton Scott team.

Chaves won the third stage by 42 seconds ahead of Alex Evans, taking over the yellow jersey from Lasse Norman Hansen.

Australian Sam Crome took out the final stage, with Chaves passing the line in 11th position to secure the tour victory.

The opening two stages were held on roads across the Corangamite Shire, with several local fans turning out to support the riders.

Dutchman Hansen wore the yellow jersey after the first day, winning the 163.6 kilometre opening stage in a sprint to the finish.

He beat home Steele Von Hoff and Cameron Meyer, in a time of three hours, 36 minutes and 57 seconds with a further seven riders all finishing within three seconds of the victor.

Hansen also received the third lot of sprint points of the stage at the finish.

In other results from the opening stage Kane Richards took out the sprint at Simpson, narrowly ahead of Matthew Ross.

Ross reversed the tables in the second sprint across the Peterborough bridge, beating Richards after a breakaway of six riders left the peloton before the 12 Apostles.

Brad Evans, also part of the breakaway, took out the King of the Mountain climb at Fords Road in Princetown ahead of Ross.

None of the those three riders featured in the sprint to the finish, after the peloton caught them.

Hansen held a four second lead after the second stage, which was taken out by fellow countryman Mads Pedersen.

Pedersen won the sprint home in the 208.9 kilometre stage, which caused some controversy after the race was neutralised shortly after passing Camperdown.

A seven kilometre stretch of gravel on Lower Darlington Road, which had been passed fit pre-race, was deemed dangerous by race officials after the peloton lost traction on the road.

The decision received a mixture both of support and anger from riders, after the peloton had stretched out across one kilometre.

Earlier, Liam Magennis took out the sprint points on offer at Cobden’s Grayland Road, before Norwegian Ken-Levi Eikeland won the sprint ahead of Magennis at Campbell Street in Camperdown.

The King of the Mountain on Sadlers Road between the two lakes was taken out by Etienne Van Empel.