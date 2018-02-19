Cause unknown

FIRE investigators were called to determine the cause of a blaze which broke out near the Derrinallum Recreation Reserve on Thursday.

Derrinallum CFA captain Stephen Bignell said the fire began on the Camperdown-Derrinallum Road and quickly spread east.

“It started on the roadside and then went through private property into the recreation reserve,” he said.

“It burnt through an area that had already been slashed and under a number of trees along the back of the reserve.

“About one hectare of grassland was burnt.”

Capt Bignell said the fire broke out about 3pm and 10 tankers from various district brigades attended.

“With the dry material in the area and the prevailing winds, we decided to have a strong response immediately,” he said.

“It took about half an hour to get the fire under control and another couple of hours to mop up the area.

“No buildings were threatened at any stage.”

Fire investigators from CFA Region 6 assessed the scene on Friday but were unable to determine the blaze’s cause.

In a separate incident, four tankers were called to a roadside fire yesterday (Monday) morning on the Lower Darlington Road at Duverney.

The fire was reported at 11.30am and was listed as ‘under control’ about 10 minutes later.

A small area of grassland was burnt.