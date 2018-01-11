Stella aces field

STELLA Horspole enjoyed a successful weekend contesting the Victorian Agricultural Show Saddle Horse Championships in Bendigo.

Over two days, which included last Saturday’s sweltering conditions, riders competed in over 100 classes.

Stella, with her mount, Brandyhollow Candyman, was victorious in three events throughout the championships.

Her major win came on Sunday courtesy of being crowned small pony hunter champion, an open age event.

The 10 year-old defied her age to defeat a number of seasoned campaigners on her way to the title.

Proud mother Sheree was over the moon with her daughter’s performances.

“Her win on Sunday was probably her biggest win to date,” she said.

“It was an open category so she competed against a big field of adults.

“She rode really well, but she puts in the hard yards and really earned this one.”

During Saturday’s child’s program Stella also tasted success as champion rider under 12 and 1st ridden pony under 12.

The annual championships also attracted entries from interstate.

“It was one of their biggest fields in a long time,” Horspole said.

“One of the horses Stella beat was actually crowned number one horse in Australia back in December, so it was a terrific effort.”

Stella’s next competition will be this weekend in the Equestrian Victoria Summer Horse Show at Werribee Park.