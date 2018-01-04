Juniors rev up for title tilt

DARLINGTON is primed for two nights of dirt track action this weekend as Mid-Western Speedway plays host to the 2018 Victorian Junior Sedan Title.

A field of 40 cars is set to contest the title, the third time in the track’s history it will host the state’s premier blue ribbon event for Junior Sedans.

Reigning Victorian titleholder Ardie Jonic will make the trek from Queensland to defend his crown, and carries with him winning form after taking out last week’s inaugural Junior Sedan Speedweek held over four nights in the Sunshine State.

A strong contingent of seven South Australians will vie for the title, while entries have also been received from New South Wales, Tasmania and the Northern Territory.

South Australian pair Brad Gartner and Nathan Thorne each have multiple feature race victories to their credit in recent events, while Tasmania’s Jakobe Jetson is the form driver this season on the Apple Isle.

Leading home state contenders include Ricky Cornwall, Ryan Harry and Kasey Garlick, while among the local chances are Camperdown’s Nick Catley, along with brothers Ben and Darcy Micallef.

For Catley, it will be his second attempt at the state title, and he has one goal in mind.

“I’d love to make the A-Main,” he said.

“That’s definitely my aim for this weekend.”

Catley competed in last season’s Victorian Title at Swan Hill, but endured a tough run early on in his maiden assault.

“Last year was my first ever title,” he said.

“We had some back luck in the heats and had to start in the C-Main.

“I was lucky enough to transfer into the B-Main and moved up about nine spots to finish 10th.”

Catley is coming off a strong performance at Portland last month where he placed third in the A grade feature event.

“I’m really looking forward to this weekend,” he said.

“The weather is meant to be quite hot so it will be a test for everyone.”

While Catley would like to thank all his sponsors for their continued support, there is one main reason this 17 year-old gets to fulfil his dreams.

“I’ve got to give a massive thanks to my Dad for everything he does.

“Without him I wouldn’t be able to go racing.”

SDAV Hot Rods are also part of the Saturday night action in a round of the Thunder Down Under Series.

The Sunday program will feature Street Stocks and Standard Saloons along with the crowning of a new Junior Sedan champion.

Racing on both days is scheduled to commence at 6pm.