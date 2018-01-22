Cup fever strikes Camperdown

HAVING the run of the race after drawing an inside gate helped Floral Fever and jockey Jarrod Fry win the historic 150th Sungold Milk Camperdown Cup on Saturday.

The Symon Wilde trained five year-old gelding beat home a quality field in the 1600 metre race, running down Logan McGill’s Gold Fields in the home straight.

It was Floral Fever’s seventh win in his 27th start for Wilde, who also claimed his second Camperdown Cup after See What I Bring won in 2016.

Stable representative Bill Wilde was pleased with the result for all connected with the horse.

He said Floral Fever had been in good form of late, with placings in recent cup runs at Warrnambool.

“It’s always nice to win these country cups,” Wilde said.

“This little horse, he ran third in the Woodford Cup and second in the Koroit Cup and he’s been racing very well without possibly the best of luck.

“It was great to see him draw a nice gate today (Saturday) and we’re thrilled for the owners and of course Symon who’s done a magnificent job with him.”

Thirteen horses ran in the feature race after last year’s winner, Our Bottino, was scratched, with Gold Fields racing out to an early lead.

He was joined by Siga La Vaca and Tristram’s Sun, with Floral Fever settling in just behind those three horses.

Gold Fields led the field for the majority of the race and kicked clear with just under 400 metres to go.

However, having positioned himself well the entire race, Fry was able to get his mount off the rail and into a clear run in the home straight and quickly pushed forward.

Floral Fever rounded up Gold Fields with 50 metres to go and ran home hard, winning by three quarters of a length.

Austy Coffey’s Viaden finished strongly three lengths away third after settling towards the rear of the field and Darren Weir’s Divine Sanction came fourth.

Fry, the victorious jockey, said he was concerned in the latter stages of the race that Floral Fever wasn’t going to catch Gold Fields.

However, he praised his mount for its ability to dig in and finish strongly, crediting the Wildes for the horse’s preparation.

“It was good, I had the run of the race just in behind them (the leaders) again and we were able to peel off the second horse’s back,” Fry said.

“I was a bit concerned halfway down the run that we weren’t going to pick it up.

“But to the horse’s credit and to Bill and Symon and the way they’ve prepared the horse, it was good to get over the line.”

Fry said winning the cup was as good as it gets as a jockey at a country race meeting, particularly in front of local crowds.

He finished with a double from six rides on the day after guiding home Cameo Lass in the opening race.

“It definitely puts a bit of icing on the cake (winning the cup),” Fry said.

“You love a winner anywhere, but it’s a little bit more special when it’s a country cup and you see the turnout of all the locals.”

Wilde also heaped praise on Fry for his ride on Floral Fever, declaring the jockey’s performance “a ten out of ten”.

He said an inside barrier helped Fry’s cause, but said that he had less work to do than the other jockeys over the distance.

“It’s probably made a lot easier when they draw well,” Wilde said.

“He drew an inside gate and he had him in the perfect spot.

“He probably covered less ground than any other rider there, it was a very heady ride, and he rode him strongly in the end, which he probably needs the little horse.

“He (Floral Fever) tends to be a little bit lazy and he looks around when he gets to the front, but it was a very good ride.”

Wilde was unsure of what was to come for Floral Fever but said he was a “sound and straight forward little horse”.

He said he was hopeful the gelding could use the win to go on in this preparation but added that the horse was nearing a stint in the spell paddock.

“He’s not going to be a world beater but he’s very honest,” Wilde said.

“Now he’s perhaps got a bit of confidence from getting to the post first, he might go on.

“He’s at the end of his prep rather than at the beginning of it and we’re mindful of that.

“Once he looks like he needs a break, we’ll give him a bit of a let up and start again next year.”

A full wrap of the day’s racing will be available in Friday’s edition of the Camperdown Chronicle.