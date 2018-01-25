Boorcan ready to celebrate history

THEY may not have reached 50 years of existence yet, but Boorcan Cricket Club will recognise their club’s history at a reunion next month.

The club has never held an event of this prestige since they formed in the 1970s but reunion co-ordinator Brian Rowbottom said it was a good opportunity to celebrate the club’s history.

He said the reunion also gave Boorcan an opportunity to create a record of all the players at the event and delve further into the club’s past.

The night will also allow the current group of players to mingle with the past generations that have taken the field for the Dragons.

“We don’t know the start date (of the club) but we think it was 1971,” Rowbottom said.

“It’s nearly 50 years but we just thought everyone else has had a reunion, and we haven’t had one in 47 years, so we thought we would have one.

“It’s also a good chance for us to put together a record of all the players to have played for Boorcan, so it’s also been a history excursion for us.

“Forty-seven years is a long time, and we’ve had a lot of cricketers come and go.”

Since forming in 1971, Boorcan has enjoyed a distinguished history, which includes multiple premierships, a successful junior program and state representation.

Currently, the club fields two senior sides and one junior side in South West Cricket ranks.

Although the club has not played a lot of top grade cricket, they have had a variety of quality cricketer’s play for the club.

Times of change have made things harder for the club lately, but Rowbottom said he was proud of how they have plugged away.

“For most of our time we’ve had two senior sides and we had a junior side (under 16) that started in 1974 and only finished up within the last five years,” Rowbottom said.

“We lasted that long, which is a pretty good effort for a side that hasn’t got much of a base.

“The junior cricket side of things we had good juniors up until then (under 16s finishing) and we’ve still got under 13s now.”

The club has also endured playing years spent with other clubs, with Ex-Students joining the Dragons in the late nineties before they folded.

Bookaar and Boorcan also merged for a period of time; however a date could not be pinpointed by Rowbottom.

Having a slight worry over the club’s future as participation levels within cricket in the area diminish, Rowbottom said it was necessary to hold the reunion sooner rather than later.

He is hoping to see a good turnout of Boorcan players, both past and present, at the event to be held on February 10 at the Five Star Function Centre.

“We’re hoping to get in excess of 100 people, so we thought it was too big of an occasion to have out at Boorcan because we don’t have the facility out there,” Rowbottom said.

“We’re having it at the Camperdown footy club; it will be a two course meal with drinks at bar prices.

“Clayton Horspole is going to emcee the night and we intend to get members within each 10 year bracket to talk about that particular decade and tell some stories.”

Rowbottom said former players from across the country were making the trek down, with a number already confirmed for the event.

He said it had been difficult to reach every player but hoped that if word spread, more would flock to the occasion.

“We’ve got Milton Royal coming from the Northern Territory, Peter Holloway is coming from Queensland and Bob Fisher is coming from New South Wales,” Rowbottom said.

“We’ve got quite a wide variety of former players in terms of where they are coming from.

“We’ve found it very hard to trace down a lot of past players, but we’re hoping a bit of promotion will help us out (with reaching former players).”

The cricket club will not be the sole centre of attention on the night, with the Dragons extending the invitation to the tennis club that also called Boorcan home.

Rowbottom said they had been an integral part of the community when they existed and it was also a chance to celebrate their achievements too.

“It’s also a tennis reunion and we’re encouraging the tennis players from Boorcan to come back (to the reunion),” he said.

“Boorcan had two tennis courts when they played other sides like Naroghid and all those in the area, but they haven’t played tennis there in a long time.

“We thought we’d encourage them to come and join in too because it’s a small community.

“It’s a community get-together of the tennis and cricket clubs because we (the cricket club) might not be around in 10 years time.”

Past players are welcome to watch the Dragons’ division two side play Mortlake at the club’s home ground earlier that same day, but Rowbottom said the focus was solely on the night.

“There’s no incentive for them to come back and watch the cricket, it’s more a case of everyone coming back to enjoy a night and catch up with past players,” he said.

“If we don’t have it now, we won’t see a lot of these people.”

Boorcan Cricket Club and Boorcan Tennis Club reunion will be held on February 10 from 6.30pm at the Five Star Function Centre, Leura Oval, Camperdown.

Anyone requiring further details for the event or wanting to confirm their attendance can contact Brian Rowbottom on 0409 939 257.