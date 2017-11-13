Pelicans top Pombo

A STRONG bowling display from Bookaar underlined their round two victory as they defeated Pomborneit by five wickets at the Camperdown Showgrounds.

Stand-in Bulls skipper Tim Place won the toss and elected to bat in good conditions for cricket, and whilst the Bulls didn’t lose any early wickets, they found it difficult to score freely.

The Pelicans had to wait until after drinks before they made the opening breakthrough, as David Murphy (22) was caught at mid-on off the bowling of Luke O’Neil to have Pomborneit 1/44.

Tim Place (20) was caught behind off Shaun Moloney four runs later, bringing Grant Place and Jordan Riches to the crease with Pomborneit 2/48.

The pair looked to attack and lifted the run rate slightly, picking up several boundaries as they built a small partnership to consolidate the loss of Murphy and Tim Place.

Riches (11) then tried to play one big shot too many, holing out to Michael Winzar off the bowling of Charlie Lucas, to have the Bulls 3/73.

Stephen Walters and Place were then able to add 31 before Place, who had been dropped twice, was dismissed for 35.

At 4/104, Pomborneit were poised to make a good score with wickets in hand, but the Pelicans continued to limit their opportunities to score.

Luke Reynolds (2) was dismissed lbw by Jayden Barker, but the runs were still hard to come by for the Bulls, with Walters struggling to find a partner to build a partnership with.

Pelicans skipper Simon Baker tried to slow down the game for Bookaar, taking the pace off the ball, introducing himself and Josh O’Dowd from the town end.

The move paid dividends, as Pomborneit struggled to adapt to the change, with O’Dowd picking up the wickets of Brad Hillman (6) and Josh Place (0).

Their dismissals left Pomborneit 7/131 and when Brent Noonan (0) followed and Walters (34) was run out shortly after, the Bulls had slumped to 9/139.

Garry Riches (8) and Luke Lenehan (4) were able to add 12 to take the Bulls past 150 before Lenehan was bowled on the last ball of the 48th over.

O’Dowd (2/14), Jayden Barker (2/21) and Fraser Lucas (2/21) all claimed two wickets for Bookaar.

The Pelicans made a strong start to their run chase, with Eddie Lucas (30) and Shaun Moloney (19) finding it easier to score than their counterparts earlier in the day.

Tim Place brought Stephen Walters on to bowl and he wasted little time exerting his influence on the game.

He claimed the wicket of Lucas with his first ball, before dismissing Moloney lbw on the fifth ball of the same over to have Bookaar 2/58.

Brad Hillman bowled Fraser Lucas (1) on the second ball of the next over, and then Walters claimed Jarrod Evans (1) caught and bowled in his third over.

The bowling change ignited the Bulls, as the small period of cricket saw Pomborneit take 4/10, including three wickets in eight balls, leaving Bookaar 4/67 and the game in the balance.

However, Pomborneit’s little period was short-lived, as Bookaar seized control of the game once again when O’Dowd joined Baker at the crease.

The former hit a four off his first ball, making his intentions clear that he would look to attack the Bulls’ bowling where he could.

The pair started to build a partnership for the Pelicans, hitting multiple boundaries to push Bookaar over 100 and within 50 runs of victory.

Pomborneit nearly had a bit of luck fall their way, with what would have been one of the catches of the season if it had been held.

Luke Reynolds almost pulled off what would have been a freakish dismissal of Baker, with the Pelicans leader dropped at midwicket off the bowling of Hillman.

Reynolds jumped and extended himself to full stretch, trying to reach in an errant Baker pull shot, just getting fingertips to the ball.

Had that catch been taken, Bookaar would have been six wickets down and needing a disciplined effort from their remaining batsmen to see them over the line.

Tim Place was able to break the partnership between Baker and O’Dowd, with the latter dismissed for 26, but the pair had added 68 to the score and Bookaar were 5/135.

Baker (63 not out) and Michael Winzar (2 not out) ensured that Bookaar finished the innings without further loss, reaching the target in the 32nd over.

Walters (3/24) was Pomborneit’s best bowler, his performance with the ball backing up his earlier efforts with the bat.

Tim Place (1/25) and Hillman (1/46) were the only other Bulls bowlers to take wickets.

Meanwhile, Camperdown recovered from a poor start with the bat but felt the effects of losing early wickets, falling 63 runs short against Cobden.

The Lakers bowled first after winning the toss; however Cobden made a strong start with the bat.

The Knights’ batsmen made the most of their time with the bat, finishing their 50 overs at 5/236 as five batsmen made over 25.

Ben Atkins (2/41), Rhys Warmsley (1/29), Steven Fisher (1/32) and Bernard McLeod (1/52) shared the wickets for Camperdown.

In reply, Camperdown lost two early wickets with only three runs on the board, and whilst they were able to add to the total, the wickets kept falling.

The Lakers were 5/52 after Shane Stephens was dismissed for 24 and in danger of being bowled out for a low score.

Fisher (54), Simon Richardson (37) and Shane Wilson (22) lifted Camperdown past 150, but the home side was bowled out for 173 in the 47th over.

Next weekend, Pomborneit will host Camperdown with the winner set to record their first win of the one-day season, whilst Bookaar will face a tough test against Mortlake at D.C. Farran Oval.