Students revved up for MowDown

LAST minute preparations are in full swing for those participating in tomorrow’s Camperdown College MowDown.

The annual event, which is organised and managed by the school’s VCAL students, is scheduled to be held at the Frederick Street sports complex from 10.30am.

As part of their learning, students have built a modified lawn mower to race in this weekend’s event, with some students representing the school, and other students competing on their own mowers.

The MowDown will be the first official event of seven that are to be held across the Victorian Mower Racing Association (VicMow) calendar.

Students have also undertaken event management responsibilities to make the day possible, performing tasks such as track markings, sponsorship, advertising, organising entertainment and maintaining regular contact with the association.

There will be plenty of action, with four heat races per class, a College cup for students, a handicap race for all four classes and a relay race for the junior entrants.

VCAL student and competitor Andrew Anderson said that plenty of people will travel from afar to take part in the enjoyment of the weekend.

“It’s a lawn mower race that’s held statewide, everyone comes from Gippsland down to the south west for the races,” he said

“We go out for tea on the Friday night, then Saturday we race, which is pretty fun.

“It’s good to see people having fun.”

Andrew added that the sport is quick to impress those with limited knowledge, believing many leave the event thinking about getting involved.

“People coming in not knowing what a lawn mower race is and walking away with the idea they want to build a lawn mower one day (to race),” he said.

It will be the second time the students have raced in 2017, with one student Dylan Frith winning at the Colac event held in May.

It was the perfect reward for the students, who spent 2016 rebuilding the mower after a mishap the previous year.

“That was a good event. It was pretty successful; Dylan (Frith) won a couple of races.

“Last year we put a new motor in it (the mower) because the previous students that were here blew the motor up.

“That was our little project for last year, this year the mower has just been sitting in the shed but we raced it earlier in the year at Colac.

VCAL teacher Sue Maskell said that the school had received fantastic support from sponsors willing to assist the event.

“We’d like to acknowledge and thank them,” she said.

“We’ve had an overwhelming response from our sponsors this year; approximately 30 sponsors have come on board to help run the event.”

VCAL student Tyson Williams encouraged everyone to attend the event, saying that they won’t leave disappointed.

“It’s a day that family, friends and other people would like, so we’d like them to come and enjoy the weekend,” he said.

Alongside the racing schedule, the day will also include children’s entertainment and a car boot sale, with food also available.

Gates will open at 10am, with the first race at 10.30am. Entry costs $5 per person or $10 per family, with children under 16 free.