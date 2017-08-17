Tully stars on international stage

SOUTH west teenager Tully Watt is eyeing off the 2018 Youth Olympics after shaving more than a minute off her personal best (PB) in the combined shooting and running at the 2017 Modern Pentathlon World Youth Championships last month.

The former Mercy Regional College student competed in a field of 86, finishing 50th overall in the Prague international competition.

Tully moved to Melbourne recently in order to reduce the travel time between her studies and training, and the move appears to have paid off with the results overseas.

While she was pleased with her overall performance at the championships, her shooting and running was the biggest highlight.

The combined sports see competitors shoot five targets and then run 800m, four times for a combined 20 targets and 3.2km run.

“It was professional the way they do it over there and how good the others there are,” Tully said.

“My combine was really good; I scored more than a minute off my PB.”

Tully said she was over in Hungary for five weeks, with two weeks of training and one week of competition.

While over there, she was able to travel into Prague’s city centre and explore, as well as see sights around the country, including an historic castle.

Tully said the performance had shown she could compete on the world stage and hoped she would be able to qualify for the Youth Olympics in October next year.

“In September if I am the first person from Oceania – which is basically Australia – then I qualify for the Youth Olympics in Japan,” she said.

“There were 10 people from Australia there; I’ll be competing against three others (girls).

“For the Youth Olympics there is only one spot in the modern pentathlon, one boy and one girl.

“That would be pretty good, but there’s only one spot for Australia, so I’ll continue to compete well and improve my times.”

Tully said she was not going to rest on her laurels and would continue to work hard, juggling her training with her Year 10 studies.

“I’d really like to improve my fencing which is why I’m here (in Melbourne) now so I’m closer to where I train,” she said.

“I’m training and travelling about 33 hours a week, coming home on weekends.”

After tasting international competition, Tully said she was in awe of the level she had to get to in order to be the best.

“It was pretty amazing to see lots of professionals there and see how they train,” she said.

But after five weeks abroad, the teenager had not forgotten her home town support.

“I’m really grateful to my family and community for supporting me,” she said.