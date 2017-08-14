Optus upgrade on the way

OPTUS mobile phone signals are about to strengthen in Camperdown with a new tower erected on the outskirts of town last week.

The 50 metre high lattice tower was erected on farming land along Wire Lane and will support three panel antennas, 12 radio remote units and a radio communication dish.

Tricomms National is undertaking the work for Optus.

Team leader Vern Barby said the signal around Camperdown would improve “out of sight”, once the tower was operational.

“The tower will send signals to an existing tower at Lismore and strengthen overall coverage,” he said.

“This tower will improve the signal in a 50 kilometre radius.”

Corangamite Shire Council approved the construction of the tower at its May meeting, after it was concluded that existing telecommunications towers could not accommodate the additional Optus equipment.

The tower is located 270 metres from the nearest residence and is partially screened on the north and west perimeters by existing mature trees.

Optus corporate affairs advisor Michelle Pacey said the tower would improve mobile phone coverage in the area east of Camperdown and along parts of the Princes Highway and Camperdown-Lismore Road.

“Work commenced on the site in July and the tower is expected to ‘go live’ in September,” she said.

The upgrade will boost Optus’ current 3G signal across the district to the stronger 4G signal.

The new tower complements existing Optus signal towers already located at Camperdown’s Lakes and Craters Holiday Park, Bostocks Creek and Mount Porndon.