Magpies swoop into second

CAMPERDOWN’S open netball side have taken full advantage of North Warrnambool’s shock loss to Portland by snatching second spot over the weekend.

The Magpies had their own battle to contend with against Port Fairy in a rematch of last year’s grand final.

After leading at quarter time by a goal, the Magpies found themselves trailing by the same margin at half-time.

Port Fairy edged ahead by two goals at the final break before the Magpies piled on 12 goals to seven in the last quarter to win 47-44.

Emily Finch scored 26 goals and Jaymie Finch finished with 21 to be named among the best with Emma Wright and Caitlin Hall.

The win was made all the sweeter by the fact second placed North Warrnambool had suffered a shock loss to last placed Portland to surrender second spot to the Magpies.

Camperdown is now four points and percentage clear inside the top three, with games against Portland, Hamilton and Warrnambool to finish off the season.

In division one, Camperdown lost to Port Fairy by five goals.

The Magpies trailed by a goal at the first two breaks before the Seagulls broke away with a 20 goals to 16 second half to win 32-27.

Lucy Gstrein finished with 21 goals, while Olivia Hickey, Stacey Hall and Anna Fry were named among the Magpies’ best.

Camperdown’s division two side suffered a narrow one-goal loss to Port Fairy.

The Magpies led by two goals at quarter time but the Seagulls had squared the ledger by the main break.

Port Fairy edged ahead by a goal with a quarter to play and then held on to win 23-22.

Rebecca Bloomfield finished with 14 goals for the Magpies, while Ashleigh Bloomfield (eight), Melanie Van den Eynde and Lauren Murphy were named among the Magpies’ best.

In division three, Camperdown was well beaten by Port Fairy, losing by 25 goals.

The Magpies trailed 17-8 at half-time but could only manage three goals in the second half as the Seagulls piled on 19 to win 36-11.

Camperdown’s 17 and under netballers all but secured a double chance despite bottom two side Port Fairy’s best efforts.

The Magpies escaped with a five-goal win against a team which had managed just one victory to date in the season.

Krystal Baker scored 19 goals in the 32-27 win, while Nina Harris, Georgia Vick and Annabel Lucas were named among the Magpies’ best.

In the 15 and under match, Camperdown went down to Port Fairy by 21 goals.

Ava Nolan scored seven goals in the 32-11 defeat, while Maggie Conheady (four), Zali Searle and Taylah Henry were named among the Magpies’ best.

Camperdown’s 13 and under netballers enjoyed victory over Port Fairy with a 22-8 win.

Lily Baker scored 12 goals to be named best on court, while Sarah Lane and Tahli Kent were also impressive on the day.

Camperdown looks set to have another large presence of teams in the Hampden league finals series with the open side, division two and 17 and under already locked in, while the division one and 13 and under sides are also in contention for a top five position.

Meanwhile Camperdown’s 14 and under netballers were bundled out of the finals series on Sunday.

The Magpies went down to North Warrnambool by a goal after leading by three at the final break.

The momentum-swinging match saw the Eagles triumph 12-11, with Georgia Walsh scoring the Magpies’ 11 goals, named in the best with Ella Sadler and Matilda Pollard.