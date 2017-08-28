Magpies finish with victory

CAMPERDOWN ended its 2017 season in the best possible fashion, crushing Warrnambool by 52 points at Mahony’s Transport Leura Oval on Saturday.

After opening a five-point advantage by the first change, the Magpies soon found top gear during the second quarter with an eight goals to one term, blowing the game wide open.

The Blues held Camperdown to just one behind in the third quarter, however the margin remained 35 points at the final change.

The Magpies finished off strongly, having 11 scoring shots to four in the final term, booting five majors to stamp their authority on the contest.

Jordan Bain was again damaging on the scoreboard, finishing with seven goals for the match.

Coach Phil Carse was named best on ground, ably supported by Brendan Richardson, Will Rowbottom, Jesse Gallichan, Locky Bone and Riley Arnold.

Camperdown finished the year in sixth position with seven wins.

The Magpies’ reserves finished their campaign with an impressive 37-point triumph over the finals bound Blues.

Warrnambool will need to step up its level of competitiveness if it’s to survive an elimination final clash with Koroit.

The Blues had no answers for the home side on Saturday.

Camperdown jumped out of the blocks with a four goals to nil opening term.

It was a relatively even contest throughout the middle quarters with both sides booting six goals.

The Magpies ran out the match better than their opponents, adding a further four goals to Warrnambool’s two to wrap up the season on a positive note.

Camperdown finished 2017 in eighth position, three games outside the top five.

Tall forward Grant Place inflicted the major damage for Camperdown booting five goals, while Eddie Lucas and Darryl Mayman both added three majors, Darcy Thorburn two, with a single to Ben Reid.

Camperdown’s under 18.5 footballers ended a winless season with a more productive result against ninth placed Warrnambool.

An impressive opening saw the Magpies leading by 23 points at quarter time.

The Blues found a way to combat the home side’s efficiency during the second term, as Camperdown were held scoreless as Warrnambool took a 17-point advantage into the major break.

The Magpies remained competitive throughout the second half but were unable to make inroads into the deficit, as Warrnambool added four goals to Camperdown’s three.

Dom Cunningham was the Magpies’ only multiple goal kicker with two, while Toby White, Jacob Fowler, Jack Smith, Jesse Sharrock, Toby Mahony and Zach Sinnott all booted one each.

Despite all three football teams missing out on the top five, Camperdown will still get its slice of finals action as Mahony’s Transport Leura Oval is set to host this Saturday’s qualifying finals.