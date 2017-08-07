Eyes peeled for kinder rocks

CAMPERDOWN’S kinder kids are having a game of hide and seek with the community and everyone is invited to get involved.

The youngsters have all decorated small rocks with vibrant colours and hidden them in random spots throughout the town with an open challenge thrown out to the community to find them.

Teacher Bronwyn O’Keeffe said about 60 kinder children were taking part in the fun.

“They’re really excited by the initiative,” she said.

“We’ve already had a couple of people find some of the rocks and return them back to the kinder, so we’ve got off to a great start.

“It’s especially exciting for the children who have their rocks returned.”

Mrs O’Keeffe said decorating the rocks promoted the youngsters’ art skills, while working out where to hide them promoted their awareness of the town they live in.

“It’s been a great way to get the kids talking about all the landmarks in the town and the facilities that are here,” she said.

“We’ve hidden rocks practically everywhere – at the train station, the RSL hall, the footy ground and netball courts, Mount Leura, the caravan park, in the avenue, at the park… all over the place.

“The ‘Hide and Seek’ initiative is also a great way for the kinder to interact with the wider community.”

People who find rocks are asked to drop them back to the Baranbali Kindergarten on Campbell Street.