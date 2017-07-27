Top honour for Roycroft

CAMPERDOWN identity Barry Roycroft rounded off an extensive equestrian career last weekend when he was inducted into Equestrian Victoria’s Hall of Fame.

Mr Roycroft was afforded the honour at Equestrian Victoria’s 2017 Sport Achievement Awards held in Melbourne on Saturday.

Already a member of Equestrian Australia’s Hall of Fame and a declared member in the General Division of the Order of Australia, the Victorian award rounded out Mr Roycroft’s achievements.

Having entered the sport as a young rider, Mr Roycroft went on to attend three Olympic Games – twice as a showjumper, in 1964 and 1976, and once as an eventer in 1988.

Once finished with competitive riding, he continued to play an active role in the sport and became a leading eventing judge which saw him serve on the ground jury of many of the world’s leading CCI4* and CCI3* events.

From 1990 to 2004, Mr Roycroft was the National Young Rider coach for three successful Trans Tasman Young Rider eventing teams.

He also assisted Japanese eventing teams and was integral in the creation of a successful exchange program between Australia and Japan.

Mr Roycroft has also been a strong contributor to the sport at committee level, including roles as the chairman of the Equestrian Victoria Board as well as Eventing Victoria and served as a National Eventing selector.

He also contributes to the sport as an eventing and jumping coach and founded the Lakes and Craters Three Day Event at Camperdown, which has been running since 1978.