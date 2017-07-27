Magpies survive tight one

CAMPERDOWN’S open netballers produced an impressive final term to overrun Cobden to maintain a 12-point gap inside the top five.

The Magpies were facing the Bombers who were in red-hot form having won their past four games, and a loss would have seen them retain an eight-point gap on the Bombers and Seagulls.

It looked that way at each of the breaks, with Cobden racing to a 15-11 lead at quarter time and while Camperdown made inroads to cut the deficit to one, Cobden refused to give in.

The Bombers extended their lead to two goals by the final break before the Magpies turned it on in the last quarter with a 12 goals to seven term to win 43-40.

Emily Finch scored 23 goals while Jaymie Finch added 20 in the win; the latter named among the best with Brooke Richardson and Chelsea Baker.

Tomorrow (Saturday), Camperdown takes on eighth placed South Warrnambool in a bid to keep in touch with the top three sides.

In division one, Camperdown proved too good for Cobden with an impressive second term the difference.

The Magpies led by two goals at quarter time but streaked away with a 14 goals to eight term to head into the main break with an eight-goal lead.

Cobden cut the deficit to five goals by the final break but the Magpies composed themselves, scoring nine goals to six in a 39-31 win.

Lucy Gstrein scored 30 goals in the victory while Krystal Baker (nine), Caitlin Hall and Olivia Hickey were named in the Magpies’ best.

Camperdown’s division two side easily accounted for Cobden in a huge 30-goal win.

The Magpies never looked like losing after a strong start saw them head into the first break with a 10-goal advantage.

Leading by 15 goals at the half, the Magpies scored 14 goals to six in the third term to make it a huge 23-goal lead with a quarter to play.

Camperdown ensured it did not take the foot off the pedal in the final term, scoring 13 goals to six to win 55-25.

Rebecca Bloomfield scored 34 goals in a best-on-court performance while Lauren Murphy and Jessica Moulden were also impressive on the day.

Camperdown’s division three side had a loss against Cobden, going down 30-21.

Cally O’Shannassy and Kayla Hallyburton both scored nine goals with O’Shannassy named among the best with Alexandra Smith and Megan Rix.

In the 17 and under match Camperdown got the job done over Cobden with a 10-goal win.

The Magpies led by one goal at quarter time but pushed ahead by the main break with a 12 goals to five second term.

Camperdown scored 10 goals to seven in the third term to lead by 11 with a quarter to play and while they were outscored in the last quarter, claimed a 40-30 victory.

Krystal Baker scored 32 goals in a best on court performance, while Nina Harris and Olivia Henzen were also named among the Magpies’ best.

Camperdown’s 15 and under side went down to Cobden by seven goals.

Ava Nolan scored 17 goals and was named in the best with Maggie Conheady (11) and Zali Searle.

Camperdown’s 13 and under netballers defeated Cobden by 12 goals.

Jaimie Castledine scored 16 goals and was named best on court with Tahli Kent and Holly Swayn also impressive for the Magpies.

On Sunday, Camperdown’s 16 and under side had a heavy loss to the Bombers while the 14 and under side won 15-10.

Georgia Walsh scored 11 goals and was named in the best with Gemma Molan and Lara Mungean.