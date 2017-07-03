Finals hopes fade away

A SECOND half surge from Terang Mortlake has all but ended Camperdown’s hopes of a top five finish in 2017.

The fast moving Bloods ran away with the game after half-time to post a 45-point victory at Mahony’s Transport Leura Oval.

Keeping Terang Mortlake within their grasp for the first two quarters, Camperdown needed to lift after half-time to be in with a chance.

The Magpies had difficulty moving the ball down the ground cleanly and were unable to convert in the forward line, execution and accuracy once again failing them.

Sam Cunnington played a solid captain’s game and was named best on ground.

Will Rowbottom continued his good form from the last round and was second best along with Riley Arnold, Cam Spence , Daniel Seehusen and Josh Bone.

Jordan Bain finished with two goals from the game with singles from Grant Place, Spence and Cunnington.

In a post game address from motivational speaker and former Carlton footballer Glenn Manton the players were encouraged to looked ahead for the remaining seven games and to work on areas that had let them down.

Manton had been a weekend guest of the club and also spoke to the team pre-game sharing insights into the commitment required to play football at an elite level.

The Camperdown reserves were unable to match it with Terang on Saturday suffering a 40 point defeat, final scores 9.11 (65) to 3.7 (25).

Hoping to score a fourth consecutive win the reserves went into the game with renewed confidence.

But the Bloods dismantled them after half-time with a five goal to one third quarter sealing the deal.

Mitch McLaughlin scored two goals and was named best on ground.

Devon Coates, Jarrod Evans, Darcy Thorburn, Ben Reid and Aaron Hutchison also listed in the best.

Camperdown’s under 18s were outclassed by Terang Mortlake to the tune of 80 points.

Best on ground for the Magpies was the ever consistent Charlie Brett who is having a solid season.

Jake Fowler, Tom Place, James Henry and Sidney Bradshaw performed well to also feature in the best players.

On Sunday, the under 16s continued their impressive season with a whopping 128-point win.

The third-placed Magpies appear to be getting better as the season rolls on.

The Bloods were unable to find any answer to goal machines Angus Gordon and Toby Mahoney who kicked six goals apiece.

Sidney Bradshaw put in a best on ground performance with Luke and Leigh Ball, Gordon, Nelson Loader and Josh Place rounding out the top six in a fantastic team effort.

The under 14s played a great match but it was Terang Mortlake who took the points, final scores 8.11 (59) to 4.5 (29).

The young Pies had trouble converting goals in the early stages of the game, but they continued to contest until the end producing an efficient last quarter posting three goals to one.

Brodie Stephens and Luke Delaney each scored two goals.

Dom Absalom was named best on and was supported by William Mahoney, James O’Neil, Paddy Baker and Brodie Stephens.