Win moves Magpies to third

AN eight-point buffer inside the top three is on offer for Camperdown’s open netballers this weekend after disposing of finals hopefuls Hamilton Kangaroos last weekend.

The Magpies, missing Tracey Baker and Emily Finch through injury and Caitlin Hall through illness, had a hard fought match against the Kangaroos before eventually scoring the four points in a seven-goal win.

The ever adapting Magpies used Ashlea Spokes in goal attack and Jaymie Finch in goal shooter, a combination that proved fruitful as Finch shot 34 goals while Spokes (14) was named in the best with Leah Sinnott and Emma Wright.

Camperdown’s 48-41 victory saw the Magpies move into third on the table and face the free falling Warrnambool side which has lost its last three matches.

If the Magpies can defeat the Blues, then Camperdown will hold an eight-point advantage inside the double chance zone before taking on pacesetters Koroit the following week.

With the Saints taking on North Warrnambool in a top two clash this weekend, Camperdown also has the potential to draw closer and either level with the Eagles or sit just four points off top spot should North Warrnambool knock off Koroit.

Camperdown’s division one side was not as lucky, going down to Hamilton Kangarrooos by three goals.

Lucy Gstrein shot 24 goals in the 36-33 defeat, while Rebecca Bloomfield, Anna Fry and Daisy Green were named among the Magpies’ best.

The loss sees the Magpies hovering in sixth, but with the struggling Warrnambool and Koroit in the next fortnight – both just have one win to their names – Camperdown has the opportunity to jump into the top five with just eight points separating first from sixth.

In division two, Camperdown suffered its first loss of the season and surrendered top spot to Hamilton Kangaroos, going down by 22 goals.

Kayla Hallyburton scored 10 goals, named among the best with Sarah McInnes and Lauren Murphy.

Camperdown’s division three netballers had another loss, going down to Hamilton Kangaroos 51-15 to remain winless after eight rounds.

Cally O’Shannassy scored six goals, while Sophie Swayn (five), Sophie Sumner (one) and Alexandra Smith were named among the best.

Camperdown’s 17 and under netballers easily accounted for Hamilton Kangaroos in a 16-goal win.

Krystal Baker scored 25 goals and sister Chelsea slotted 13, as the Magpies retained third spot on the table.

Hollie Castledine, Chelsea Baker and Georgia Vick were named among the Magpies’ best.

Camperdown’s 15 and under netballers went down to the unbeaten Hamilton Kangaroos 35-15.

The Magpies went into the game at the opposite end of the table to their opponents, but still showed strong character in the 20-goal loss.

Ava Nolan scored eight goals while Maggie Conheady (seven), Zali Searle and Taylah Best were named among the Magpies’ best.

Camperdown’s 13 and under netballers claimed an important win over Hamilton Kangaroos to remain in the top five.

The Magpies defeated the Kangaroos by seven goals to move four points clear of their opponents and four points and just 0.23 per cent ahead of their next opponents Warrnambool.

Jaimie Castledine scored eight goals, while Lily Baker (seven), Mary Place and Sarah Lane were named among the Magpies’ best.