Magpies’ season on the line

CAMPERDOWN will need to do everything by the book this week to keep its 2017 season alive.

The Pies suffered a bruising 107 point loss to reigning premiers Koroit at Victoria Park on Saturday.

In his postgame address coach Phil Carse urged his players to do “all the right things” to get themselves up and ready for the round 11 clash against Terang Mortlake.

“Our season is on the line,” he said.

Carse said poor execution had cost them the game against the Saints and a last quarter fade out had been disappointing.

He said he was happy with the effort demonstrated by players up until three quarter time but the intensity dropped in the final stages of the game allowing the score to blow out.

The Pies had trailed by 38 points at half time and were down by 58 at three quarter time, before an eight goals to two points last quarter finished them off.

Ruckman Will Rowbottom was named best on ground in a tireless effort.

Carse said the coaches had been really impressed with the 20 year-old’s work rate around the ground.

“He was giving up nearly a foot to (Jeremy) Hausler but competed hard all day and won his fair share of the ball,” he said.

Matthew Field and Sam Cunnington were also listed in the best players and were praised by Carse for consistency and leadership.

“Matt’s last month has probably led the way for our team and he has achieved this through hard work and a mature mindset,” he said.

“He has certainly taken his game to the next level.

“Sam leads from the front each week and never shirks a contest.

“He is the type of leader you love to have and the type the boys will also follow.”

The Pies will now put the loss behind them and work towards securing a win this weekend.

Carse said it would be a huge week for the players.

“It’s a do-or-die clash against Terang Mortlake and will be a great test of character for the squad so I’m really looking forward to seeing how we respond,” he said.

The Camperdown reserves recorded their third win on the trot against Koroit on Saturday.

It was a close encounter but the Pies persisted and ran away with a 13 point win in the last quarter.

Assistant coach Eddie Lucas said the reserves had been building momentum in the last six weeks with players returning from injury and the senior group.

“The last three weeks with consecutive wins has been great for our playing group buying into the way we want to play,” he said.

“Every player is contributing and sticking to the systems we have in place.

“We will keep improving, hopefully setting ourselves up for the second half of the season to make a play for the finals.”

Camperdown’s ruckmen shone on Saturday, Lucas said the reserves tall Darcy Thulborn played his best game of the season.

“Luke O’Neil was consistent all day and Ben Reid and Jarrod Evans were solid,” he said

It was a tough day at the office for Camperdown’s under 18.5s failing to score against top five contender Koroit.

Charlie Brett returned to the team and provided a best on ground performance. Tom Place was again reliable and also named in the best alongside James Henry, Jacob Fowler, Dominic Cunningham, and Nick Jones.

The young Pies went down by 201 points.

In the under 16 game at Victoria Park on Sunday Camperdown continued its winning form scoring a 105 point victory.

Sidney Bradshaw was named best on ground followed by Henry Hocking, Byron Loader, Robbie McInnes and Zach Sinnott. Over half the team scored majors to contribute to the win.

The under 16s are sitting third on the ladder and continue to improve as the season progresses.

The score fell Koroit’s way in the under 14s with a 92 point win to the Saints.

Paddy Baker was Camperdown’s only goal scorer while Brodie Stephens, Noah Sinnott, Tommy Baker, Dom Absalom and Hamish Sinnott were named in the best.