Theatre increases scope numbers

Dr Nagarajah joins the team

AFTER 14 years servicing the Warrnambool and district community Doctor Satish Nagarajah is set to become a familiar face at the Camperdown hospital.

Dr Nagarajah is one of four gastroenterologists now visiting Camperdown every week on a rotational basis.

“I specialise in the upper and lower digestive systems and carrying out endoscopies is a major part of that work,” he said.

“Being able to carry out the endoscopies at a local level is a huge advantage for our patients.

“Patients spend the previous day cleaning their bowels out, but we also like them to carry out a final clean the morning of the procedure – so as you can imagine, making the trip to Warrnambool under those circumstances can be somewhat stressful.

“Besides that, people are more comfortable in their own familiar environment.”

Dr Nagarajah first migrated from Sri Lanka in the late 1980s and went on to graduate from Monash University in 1994 and spent the next 10 years undergoing specialist training in various Melbourne hospitals to become a gastroenterologist.

“While I was at St Vincent’s Hospital, I was approached to join the team at Warrnambool,” he said.

“I worked there for six months and decided I liked the area and agreed to stay on – that was 14 years ago.

“At the time I was one of five medical specialists at South West Healthcare, now we have 15, which is wonderful because we cover the whole spectrum of medical ailments.”

Dr Nagarajah appealed to locals to complete bowelscan kits, and when necessary, undergo a colonoscopy.

“The Government is sending bowelscan kits through the mail to everyone over the age of 50 and I can’t stress enough the importance of using them,” he said.

“The project really is a great success story in preventing cancers in the future.

“Bowel cancer is one of the most common cancers for both men and women in Australia.

“All cancers of the bowel develop from polyps, so the early removal of polyps during colonoscopies is a great preventative measure when it comes to bowel cancer.”

Dr Nagarajah said the Camperdown theatre was a “very efficient” unit with a “very cohesive” team, which had welcomed him with “open arms”.

He said the operating theatre was also well equipped, including new scopes which had excellent optical quality.