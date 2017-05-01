Podium finish for proud newsagents

CAMPERDOWN newsagency owners Shane and Noela McCann are “overwhelmed” with the support from the local community following their top three finish in the 2016 My Local Community Newsagent competition.

Camperdown Authorised Newsagency was among three finalists to be nominated for the final, with Tooradin Mini Mart and Newsagency taking out the overall honours.

Mrs McCann said they were just thrilled to be nominated and thanked all those who had voted for them through Facebook for the competition.

“It was a part of the “I love newsagents” promotion and people voted for their favourite,” she said.

“I think it was all over Facebook and we had a couple of votes and that got us to the final.

“We had one person come in and tell us they’d voted for us but we didn’t think any more about it until we got this (finalist letter).”

Mrs McCann said they, along with a number of their staff attended the awards presentation night at Crown in Melbourne on Saturday night.

“We were so excited, we felt like we won,” she said.

Mr McCann said they were honoured to be in the top three across the state.

“We didn’t expect to win, so it was just good to get nominated,” he said.

Mrs McCann said they had already received plenty of support following the awards presentation and looked forward to continuing their high level of service in the future.

“We’re pretty proud and feel like it’s rewarding our effort for what we’ve put in,” she said.

“The response on Facebook has been just phenomenal.

“It just makes us quite chuffed, we’re quite overwhelmed.”