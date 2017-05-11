Pies survive Cobden test

A PURPLE patch in the middle quarters of their win against Cobden has helped Camperdown’s open netballers secure their third consecutive victory.

The Magpies had a slow start against their rivals, trailing by five goals at quarter time.

But the next two quarters saw Camperdown adapt and run rampant over Cobden, scoring 25 goals to 12 to turn the match on its head and lead by eight goals at the final break.

Cobden hit back in the final term, scoring 13 goals to 10, but it was a case of too little, too late for the Bombers, as the Magpies maintained their spot inside the top five with an eight-point advantage on the sixth place Bombers.

Emily Finch scored 28 goals while sister Jaymie finished with 13.

Emily Stephens, Tracey Baker and Ashlea Spokes were named among the Magpies’ best in the win.

Camperdown’s division one netballers suffered a narrow two-goal defeat at the hands of Cobden after leading at the final change.

The Magpies held a four-goal lead with a quarter to play, but the Bombers ran over the top of them with an eight goals to two last term to win 28-26.

Lucy Gstrein scored 17 goals, while Ashlea Spokes (seven), Leah Sinnott and Caitlin Hall were named among the Magpies’ best.

Camperdown’s division two netballers celebrated a comfortable 11-goal victory over Cobden.

The Magpies blitzed the Bombers early, scoring 12 goals to three in the first term and opened up a 13-goal advantage by half-time.

Camperdown eased off later in the match with Cobden scoring eight goals to five in the last quarter to cut the final margin to 32-21.

Rebecca Bloomfield scored 20 goals to be named among the best with Ashleigh Bloomfield (12) and Melanie Van den Eynde.

In division three, Camperdown fell five goals short of victory despite a spirited final quarter fightback.

The Magpies trailed by six goals at half-time and eight goals at the final break before scoring six goals to three to go down 19-14.

Camperdown’s 17 and under netballers enjoyed an 11-goal win over Cobden.

The Magpies produced an 11 goals to seven third term to gain a nine-goal buffer at the final break, eventually running out 33-22 winners.

Krystal Baker scored 21 goals for the Magpies’ while Chelsea Baker (three) and Annabel Lucas were named among the best.

In the 15 and under clash, Camperdown went down to Cobden by seven goals.

The Magpies led by four goals at the main break, but faded in the second half as the Bombers took control.

Cobden scored 19 goals to eight to steamroll the Magpies and record a comfortable 27-20 win.

Ava Nolan scored 14 goals to be named the Magpies’ best with Olivia Maskell and Zali Searle.

Camperdown’s 13 and under netballers also enjoyed a comfortable victory, winning 24-9.

The Magpies held an eight-goal advantage at half-time and went on with it in the second half, scoring 12 goals to five to win by 15.

Jaimie Castledine scored 11 goals, named among the best with Tahli Kent and Mary Place.

On Sunday, Camperdown’s 16 and under netballers were well beaten 58-6, while the 14 and under Magpies defeated Cobden 20-7.