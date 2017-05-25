Mounting rescues on the slopes

ABOUT 80 emergency services personnel put their skills to the test on Sunday as part of a group training day held at the Mount Leura reserve.

CFA group training officer Garth Wesson said 10 district CFA brigades, two SES units and Camperdown police were involved in the activities.

“We staged three activities for the day, the first being a mock rescue of an injured person from the challenging terrain of the reserve,” he said.

“We also have two ‘hose lay’ trailers which include portable water reservoir units and practiced using those.

“The final activity was an exercise in the accurate use of GPS marking.”

Mr Wesson said the exercises increased skill levels for emergency service personnel while familiarising them with the layout of the Mount Leura reserve.