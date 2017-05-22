Medieval glimpse piques interest

FROM a family ceilidh to a Deer Stalkers Dinner, all things Scottish were celebrated in Camperdown over the weekend as part of the annual Robert Burns Scottish Festival.

Corangamite Shire councillor and organising committee chairman Ruth Gstrein said highpoints included a ‘McKinnon Sisters’ performance in the courthouse on Saturday along with a number of lectures focused on Scotland’s most celebrated bard, Robert Burns.

“The whole festival ran very smoothly and offered so much for people to enjoy,” she said.

“The family ceilidh staged in the Theatre Royal on Friday night was terrific – the perfect event to kick-off the weekend’s celebrations.

“Eighty tickets were sold for the Deer Stalkers Dinner, we were pretty happy with that response and the atmosphere and music on the night was wonderful.

“There were also a number of concerts held in the courthouse which were very well attended, as was Sunday’s finale concert.”

However, Cr Gstrein said the relocation of the piping competition to Mercy Regional College (MRC) created a noticeable void.

“Usually there are lots of young people wandering around in their kilts and bagpipes can be heard floating along the street, but we missed that aspect this year because they were based at MRC,” she said.

“However, a visit from (Scottish heritage expert) Andrew Armstrong and his medieval Viking display added a wonderful touch, which people found very interesting.

“While the market was staged in the old stadium on Saturday, it made a return to the avenue on the Sunday and that added to the atmosphere as well.”

Cr Gstrein said the hotels were also lively stops for locals and visitors alike, with both the Commercial and Hampden hosting afternoon jam sessions and evening concerts.

“Overall, I think it was a really good festival,” she said.

“The quality of the musicians was A1, which I think people are still discovering.

“The lecture series was also well attended because the calibre of speakers was also quite high.”

The organising committee has planned a debrief of the event in the coming weeks and intended to discuss the future direction of the festival.

“We had a very extensive advertising campaign this year, so we’ll take another look at that and the audience we’re trying to attract and we already have a few ideas on how we can refresh the event and keep it interesting,” Cr Gstrein said.

“There is also opportunity for local community groups to get involved.

“Mercy Regional College’s VCAL class staged the family ceilidh and made a great success of it and the Uniting Church and Camperdown CWA both staged street stalls which completely sold out of goods.

“We’d love to hear from more groups with ideas on how they could get involved as a way to help grow the festival.”