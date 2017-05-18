Leura set for new life

AFTER four weeks of toing and froing, the Leura Hotel has officially been sold, with one of Camperdown’s most colourful characters, Lawrie Voutier, the new owner.

After sitting empty with its doors locked tight for six years, the sale signals a new beginning for the hotel and will provide a welcome injection to the town’s business centre.

James H. Monk Real Estate agent Kevin Gleeson said previous owner Dean Montgomery had sold the hotel and the adjacent vacant block on McNicol Street to Mr Voutier for an undisclosed sum.

“It’s taken a while for the ink to dry on the contract, but now that’s happened, both the vendor and buyer are extremely happy,” he said.

“I think Camperdown people will be happy with the result too, because Laurie is well known for following through on new projects – he will not leave the building empty for long.

“Lawrie is also known across the length and breadth of the eastern seaboard, so we can expect enquiries to flow in.”

Mr Voutier said he had already held discussions with various parties about the hotel’s future use.

“It’s my intention to lease the building out but I’m not looking to make a lot of money out of it – I’d rather see it being used,” he said.

“I don’t really know what to do with the building at the moment, so I’m keen to hear any ideas from potential lessees.

“It’d be easy to get the hotel rented, but it’s important that we get the right people in there.”

Local and interstate enquiries have already been fielded for the hotel, including a New South Wales offer to set up a boutique-style theatre and cocktail bar.

Mr Gleeson said other approaches included ideas for a restaurant, backpackers and a function centre.

The hotel boasts 40 bedrooms and four separate bar areas.

“It’s structurally in great order and meets all the necessary requirements for things like fire safety and disability access,” Mr Voutier said.

“It’s being painted internally at the moment and I’m happy to do further works, depending on the requirements of the successful tenants.

“The Leura Hotel is one of the nicest buildings in Camperdown and it’s in a prime location – it would be great to see it re-establish itself as the great asset it is to the town.

“I’ve got an open mind and can be flexible with the rent – so anyone who has a good idea for its use and is keen to rent it, should make themselves known.”

Mr Voutier was also keen to hear from people who might be interested in using the adjacent vacant block.

“I think it would make a great parking area for the (Corangamite) shire staff, which would then free up the McNicol Street roadside parks,” he said.

Gutted of furniture and stripped of many of its fittings, the hotel has been closed since April 2011 after its previous tenants were evicted by a VCAT order.

Anyone interested in leasing the premises is asked to contact Mr Gleeson on 0429 146 602.