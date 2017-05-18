Finch to play game 100

MAGPIE goal machine Jaymie Finch is preparing to notch up a century when she takes to the court against South Warrnambool at Friendly Societies Park tomorrow.

Finch will play her 100th top grade match against the Roosters, having been a mainstay of the Magpies’ goal circle since she arrived from Timboon Demons in 2012.

Prior to her time at Camperdown, Finch enjoyed a successful career with the Demons, involved in both under 15 and under 17 premiership teams.

In 2012, Finch arrived at Leura Oval to play 17 and under netball under coach Rachel Mungean.

While she managed 17 games in that team which reached an elimination final, she quickly slotted into the A grade side under Rachel Rodger, playing 18 top flight games as the Magpies finished minor premiers before bowing out in the preliminary final.

In 2013, Finch played 20 A grade and three A1 games, joined by younger sister Emily in the team for the first time, with Tracey Baker as coach.

The A grade side again reached the preliminary final after finishing in second position, while Finch’s stellar season was rewarded with a runner-up in the club’s best and fairest behind veteran Leah Sinnott.

In 2014, Finch played 18 top grade games as Camperdown missed out on the finals.

The goaler took her game to another level however, going one better in the club best and fairest, and winning the Most Valuable Player award in the Hampden Football Netball League.

A year later Leah Sinnott took the helm of the A grade team with Finch adding a further 21 games to her growing tally with the Magpies falling short on grand final day, going down to North Warrnambool Eagles.

Finch claimed her second consecutive A grade best and fairest, as well as crowned the Hampden League’s top A grade player.

Last season Finch’s father Peter took on the role of A grade coach with Finch playing a further 18 games as the Magpies again missed out on premiership glory, going down to Port Fairy on the final day of the season.

Heading into the season, Finch had played 95 games and has played every game in 2017 thus far, approaching her 100th game milestone tomorrow.

Finch becomes just the tenth Camperdown netballer to play 100 A grade games joining Tracey Baker, Leah Sinnott, Emma Wright, Emily O’Sullivan, Kathy Hall, Shirley Miller, Chelsea Castles, Kelly Stephens and Tanya Howard to achieve the milestone.