Noonan’s national triumph

CAMPERDOWN’S Jake Noonan is a national champion after his Victorian men’s 23 and under netball side took out the national title at the Australian Men’s and Mixed Netball Championships on the Gold Coast last weekend.

The competition saw teams from Victoria, Queensland, New South Wales and South Australia compete in a round robin from the previous Sunday, April 16, through to Thursday, April 20 with finals on the Friday and Saturday.

Noonan not only achieved national team success, but his performances at the tournament saw the Victorian debutant named in the Australian 23 and under men’s side.

He said it was an overwhelming experience that he was already looking forward to doing again.

“I’m feeling pretty good after nationals,” Noonan said.

“It was a great experience and I’m really glad I did it.

“To obviously come away with the win and be selected in the Australian team was great.”

Noonan said to be named in the national team was a great honour.

“I found out at the Australian team selection that the 23s don’t actually tour,” he said.

“It’s more of a novelty knowing if they did tour, you’d be in the team.

“It just means I have to train harder and get back next season.”

The championships started last Sunday, with Victoria upstaging Queensland 50-41, before backing it up with two strong performances on Monday with victories over New South Wales and South Australia.

A thumping 36-goal win over Victoria’s development side saw them sit clearly on top of the table, before a narrow loss to Queensland on Tuesday afternoon saw them drop to second.

Victoria bounced back to record a huge 21-goal win over New South Wales last Wednesday, before two thumping wins of 64-32 over South Australia and 64-13 over Victoria’s development side.

Their performances saw them finish top of the table and face off against Queensland again in the qualifying final on Friday.

There was no sign of the team that lost to the northerners earlier in the week with an impressive 52-25 win to advance through to the grand final.

Queensland then earned its right to face Victoria in the grand final after narrowly defeating New South Wales in the preliminary final by four goals.

The grand final turned out to be a thrilling contest with both sides having chances to win before Victoria emerged victorious – and national champions – with a 42-37 win.

Noonan said it was an exciting grand final to watch, let alone play.

“It was an electric atmosphere,” he said.

“We didn’t play until 3pm in the afternoon which made it difficult.

“We had a lot of Victorian teams before us in the finals, so we got there early to watch them.

“We had a lot of family and friends there, and the Victorian teams hung around and watched us, so that support counteracted that of the home state, it was good.”

Noonan played through the midcourt and spent a lot of time at wing attack, something he said was “challenging, but fun”.

He played a number of full games, including the final, and spent more than half the game time on the court in the others.

Now Camperdown’s newest national champion is looking towards next year’s competition, beginning with training in the M-League, a men’s netball competition run in Melbourne on Wednesday nights.

Noonan thanked his family and friends for the support, as well as the wider Camperdown community.