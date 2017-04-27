Hundreds gather to remember the ANZACs

LOCALS flooded into Camperdown for the annual Anzac Day services on Tuesday despite ongoing threats of a downpour throughout the morning.

From the 5.45am Dawn Service to the 10.30am march and service, locals filed in around the Finlay Avenue monument to hear from Lieutenant Matthew Laxton.

Lt Laxton spoke of his experiences while serving his country overseas, and touched on the history of some of the fallen from Camperdown, of whose names were represented on the small white crosses adorned with red poppies in front of the monument.

The Lakes and Craters Band led the march down Manifold Street from the clock tower to the monument, while George and Lisa Coleman rode horseback, representing the Light Horsemen and the nurses who served.

A number of other military personnel also dressed up for the occasion, including a catafalque party from Fort Queenscliff which stood guard on each corner of the monument.

The service included a wreath laying ceremony where members of state and local governments, schools, community groups and the Camperdown Football Netball Club all laid wreaths.

Camperdown Returned and Services League (RSL) president Alan Fleming said he was buoyed by the large crowd that turned out despite the threat of rain.

“Crowd numbers were very good,” he said.

“There was in excess of 400 at the Dawn Service and about 800 at the 10.30am service.

“I was exceptionally pleased with the number of school children that were there and would like to thank organisations for getting everything organised in the lead-up to the day.

“I’d also like to thank the wider community for their support with the badge selling, which really helped raise awareness of the day.”

Mr Fleming admitted there were some concerns with a large downpour overnight and another one in between the services at about 9am.

“When we’ve got large crowd numbers attending, it was a concern in the back of our mind the whole time,” he said.

As the clouds opened, the crowds rolled in with the young and young-at-heart wanting to pay their respects to the fallen ANZACs.

“You’ve got young children, schools, Scouts and the footy club supporting us as well,” Mr Fleming said.

“That’s what we need, the younger generation to support us and it was really pleasing to see so many out there.”

Mr Fleming said it was particularly pleasing to have the catafalque party in attendance.

“To have the catafalque party there was a big plus,” he said.

“You see them there on TV, but we haven’t had one for quite a while so it was good to have them there for everyone to see.”

Mr Fleming said there was also a generous number of people that visited the RSL hall to see what memorabilia was on display.

“I was really impressed with the number of people that came through the RSL hall,” he said.

“It was just packed through both breakfast and lunch and we’re now going to open the hall up on the first Sunday of every month – Market Day.

“There were so many people wanting to share memories with me or donate memorabilia, but I couldn’t give them the time they deserved because it was a packed house.”

Derrinallum also held its annual Anzac Day service at 10.30am, with the ceremony followed by morning tea at the Derrinallum Community Hall.

• To view more photos from the ceremony, follow this link.