Telling our stories

CAMPERDOWN continued to celebrate its built history over the weekend, with five new heritage signs installed in the main street.

An initiative of the Camperdown Lions Club, the heritage signs were all located in the avenue between McNicol and Leura Streets.

Lions member Maree Belyea said the signs focussed on the Commercial Hotel, war memorial, Camperdown Chronicle office and the Amcal Chemist.

A fifth sign pays tribute to a business boom in 1915 which saw several shops constructed in the same year, included a shoeing forge where the Commonwealth Bank now stands.

Mrs Belyea said two main history boards would also be installed, giving brief accounts of Camperdown’s main industries of dairying, grazing and cropping.

The signs are part of an ongoing project designed to mark the Lions movement’s centenary celebrations which will take place later this year.

“The whole project will see about 17 signs erected along the avenue,” Mrs Belyea said.

“We’ve already put quite a few in the avenue from the clocktower down to the Hampden Hotel and they have been well received.

“We’re also putting together a flier for the buildings selected, which will act as a self guided walking tour for people.

“Visitors to the information centre are always commenting on how beautiful the buildings in Camperdown are, so this will be a great way for them to explore them further.

“There is also a lot of information on the signs that even the locals didn’t know.”

The project is expected to cost about $15,000, with $6660 sourced through the State Government’s ‘Local History Grants Program’.

Mrs Belyea said Lions members hosted a sausage sizzle at the town square after the signs had been erected with all funds going towards the Australian Lions Childhood Cancer Research Foundation.