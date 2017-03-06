Simpson claims Colts crown

SIMPSON produced a superb bowling effort on the weekend to claim its second South West Cricket Colts Under 16s premiership in three years.

It was a sense of déjà vu for many, with Simpson taking on perennial grand finalists Cobden, the team Simpson defeated two seasons ago.

In what was the Knights’ eleventh consecutive grand final – winning eight – Simpson spoiled the party after defending 92 to skittle Cobden for just 52.

Simpson’s Oliver Stansfield led from the front with a score of 30 and showed why he won the Cricketer of the Year award.

He was one of only two players to reach double figures however with fellow talented all-rounder Noah Ackerley making 13.

With both players dismissed after a 29-run partnership, Simpson struggled a little to score runs, losing the last six wickets for 29 runs to be all out for 92 off 27.4 overs.

Luke Hickey was the star for Cobden with the ball taking 4-17 and one maiden off six overs.

After making just 56 the week before, the Knights wanted to put up a big score to win their ninth flag in 11 years.

But Simpson had other ideas with Ackerley claiming a vital early scalp of Mathew Clarke (duck) before Sam Cole’s devastating four over bowling spell claimed Mitch Reed (six) and Jia Anderson (15).

With Jack Hutt duck) joining his team-mates back in the pavilion after Stansfield combined with Tanner Fratantaro to claim Hutt’s wicket, Cobden was 4-31.

The breakthrough came 10 runs later with Stansfield catching a short shot off his own delivery, dismissing the dangerous Josh Worboys (12).

It was the dismissal that turned the game in Simpson’s favour, knocking over the rest of Cobden’s line-up for 52 off 21.3 overs.

Ackerley produced a remarkable 3-3 and two maidens off 4.3 overs while Stansfield took 3-14 off six.

When Ackerley claimed the final wicket of the game the players rejoiced in the centre of the pitch knowing they had achieved ultimate glory.

Simpson team manager Stephen Ackerley praised Cobden for its persistence throughout the match and said it was a great result for the club.

“The last couple of weeks they’ve come together and have grown together as a team,” he said.

Following the grand final, an awards presentation was held with the following players recognised for their achievements:

Cricketer of the Year: Oliver Stansfield (Simpson);

Leading Wicket Takers: James Moloney (Noorat) and Harry Sumner (Camperdown); and

Leading Run Scorer: Jack Lehmann (Mortlake).