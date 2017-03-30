Pelicans host awards night

BOOKAAR Cricket Club held its end of season presentations last Friday night.

Division one cricketer of the year: winner Fraser Lucas (485 points), runner-up Mark Winzar (347 points).

Batting average: winner Fraser Lucas (270 runs at 22.50).

Bowling average: winner Jeremy Lucas (21 wickets at 12.00).

Division two cricketer of the year: winner Nathan Moran (366 points), runner-up Stephen Fitzgerald (326 points).

Batting average: winner Stephen Fitzgerald (216 runs at 21.6).

Bowling average: winner Nathan Moran (19 wickets at 19.53).

Colts cricketer of the year: winner Cameron Vagg (257 points), runner-up Zach Sinnott (253 points).

Batting average: winner Hayden Brett (147 runs at 16.33), runner-up Bailey McDonald (162 runs at 16.2).

Bowling average: winner Paddy Baker (13 wickets at 9.69), runner-up Cameron Vagg (13 wickets at 9.77).

Club secretary Brian Cunningham received the Paul Fitzgerald Memorial for club person of the year, presented to him by the Fitzgerald family.

The night also saw a life membership presented to long-time clubman Simon Baker.

Baker has played a total of 310 games for the club, 271 of those have been in A grade/division one.

He has batted 363 times and made 11,046 runs at an average of 36.94, of which 10,130 have come in the top grade at an average of 36.31.

His highest score to date is 188, and all up has made 48 half centuries and reached the 100-run mark on 25 occasions.

He has bowled 2453 overs with 540 maidens, taking 451 wickets at an average of 15.15, of which 2254.4 of those overs have been in the top grade, taking 504 maidens in a 404 wicket haul at an average of 15.56.

Baker also has a safe set of hands, clutching a total of 129 catches.

He has played in three A grade premierships – 1993/94, 1995/96 and 2002/03, and been named Bookaar cricketer of the year on 10 occasions.

Baker has taken two hat-tricks with the ball, and has twice made a century in the same innings as his father Keith, and once with brother Clinton.

He was a cornerstone in rebuilding the Pelicans junior program in 2007, which went on to win the flag in 2010/11, and remains an integral part of the Colts leadership.

At league level, he is a five-time South West cricketer of the year and been named in the league team of the year on seven occasions.

Whilst representing the South West Cricket Association, he has been involved in three Country Week premierships and one Hudson Shield triumph.