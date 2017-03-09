Derri’ blaze ‘deliberate’

POLICE have confirmed a fire which gutted a vacant house in Derrinallum early Wednesday was deliberately lit and have appealed to the public for information.

Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes of the Warrnambool Crime Investigation Unit said both police arsonist and Country Fire Authority investigators had examined the scene.

“The forensic science, coupled with a statement from a neighbour, leads us to believe that the fire was deliberately lit,” he said.

“A neighbour was woken by a loud bang at 2.40am and then heard a car drive off at a fast speed.

“Very soon after, the house was engulfed in flames.”

Derrinallum CFA captain Stephen Bignell said the Lloyd Street blaze was reported at 2.45am.

“A neighbour woke to find the house across the road ablaze and called 000,” he said.

“Our brigade was on the scene about 10 minutes later and the house was fully alight at that stage.

“Flames were coming out of the roof and the front windows.”

Capt Bignell said eight tankers from five district brigades attended the blaze and had it contained within 15 minutes.

It took a further 15 minutes to fully control the blaze.

“There was a lot of smouldering material inside the residence, so there were still flames there at 4.30am,” Capt Bignell said.

“We weren’t sure if there was asbestos in the building, so our members used breathing apparatus as a safety precaution.”

Det Snr Const Richard Hughes said investigations were continuing and called on anyone with information to contact (anonymously if need be) Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The weatherboard house was recently vacated and was completely destroyed in the blaze.