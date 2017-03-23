Coffee froth delights

A NEW secret ingredient is making local coffees the toast of the south west and the trend is set to catch on.

Camperdown Dairy Company (CDC) has launched its new line of Jersey milk and local baristas are raving about the results.

CDC managing director Chris Melville said the milk was ideal for coffees and was currently being trialled in various cafes across the shire.

“So far the feedback has been terrific,” he said.

“Baristas are saying the Jersey milk has excellent ‘frothability’ and that the coffees are richer and creamier with a nice clean taste – even the low fat variety.”

Mr Melville said the whole chemistry of Jersey milk is different to Friesian milk.

“Jersey milk is naturally higher in fat and protein and has good ‘stretch’ and ‘hold’, which is perfect for frothing,” he said.

District cafes already using the product include Camperdown’s Loaf n Lounge and Shirley Maria’s, Lismore’s The Front Paddock, Port Campbell’s Waves, Timboon Fine Ice-cream and Mortlake’s Mac’s Hotel.

CDC is now in the process of expanding its distribution of Jersey milk into the wider south west and, particularly, Geelong.

“We’re very proud of the cafes and hotels who have taken on the milk and provided such valuable feedback,” Mr Melville said.

“We now feel confident that we can take this product further and that our Jersey milk product can become a much sought after line in the coffee market.

“It’s a wonderful growth step for us and something this district can take real ownership of, thanks to their support.”

A big source of pride for the company is that its entire line of Jersey milk comes from a single farm based at Brucknell, near Timboon.

“It’s really exciting to be able to take our Jersey milk to baristas and offer them a single origin trace back to the farm,” Mr Melville said.

“Baristas love telling the ‘providence’ story behind the milk and giving their customers a definite location as to where it comes from – it’s not just coming out of a big vat that’s filled with non-descript milk from everywhere.

“Locals can also take pride in the fact that the Jersey milk is a product that is produced locally and processed locally.

“We’re very excited about the product and are confident it will have a great uptake as we push further into the Geelong and Melbourne coffee market.”

CDC is now in its seventh year of operation at its Manifold Street site and already produces its own brand of bottled fresh milk, yoghurts and butter, and provides jobs for about 40 employees.