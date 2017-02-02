Smith to mentor young shooters

NATIONALLY recognised local shooter Penny Smith has been appointed as South West Academy of Sport Clay Target Shooting program head coach for 2017.

The Bookaar resident will lead 11 teenage shooters from across the region including new shooters Ben Thow and Daniel Hawtin (Corangamite Shire), Harry Clark (Moyne Shire) and Jourdain Patterson (Glenelg Shire).

Smith has been an athlete with the Academy since 2012 and has enjoyed both national and international success in her career, most recently taking out the Commonwealth Women’s Trap event at the ACTA ISSF Championships in Perth ahead of Olympians Catherine Skinner and Emma Cox.

The announcement came at the launch of the SWAS 2017 Clay Target Shooting Program, held at the Warrnambool Gun Club last month.

Smith said she was thrilled with the result from the championships and looked forward to the year ahead.

“This has been a stellar start to the year, so I am looking forward to what the rest of 2017 has in store for me,” she said.

“I am thrilled to see the depth and enthusiasm of our young shooters, and the acknowledgement of the south west region for our sport.”

The South West Academy of Sport is currently open for applications and for more information, contact Anna Sanderson, athlete liaison officer on 5564 8567 or anna.sanderson@swtafe.vic.gov.au or visit www.swas.org.au.