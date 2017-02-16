Ross honoured

ROSS McIlveen’s track record speaks for itself.

The dedicated Camperdown Little Athletics stalwart whose work to improve the club over the years has not gone unnoticed after a plaque was unveiled last week in his honour.

The Camperdown Little Athletics Centre he helped get off the ground was renamed as the McIlveen Pavilion with the club enjoying a social day marking the occasion.

Camperdown Little Athletics secretary Kathy Hallyburton said McIlveen was a key figure in the facilities upgrade and the club was pleased it could recognise his work.

“A couple of years ago we decided to recognise Ross for the work he has done,” she said.

“He instigated getting the facilities to where they are today.

“We couldn’t have done it without his work.”

Hallyburton said the facilities upgrade meant training the town’s junior athletes became that bit easier.

“We used to have it at Leura Oval and had to drag everything out of the sheds,” she said.

“Ross worked hard to get a shire grant and got the athletic track surfaced and up to scratch in 2009.

“Two years later we had the shed put up and we used it to store all our equipment.

“We just wanted to recognise the amount of work Ross has done for the Little Athletics club.”