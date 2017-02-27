Pelicans cop full brunt of Noorat

WITH its season done and dusted the week before, Bookaar ran into a hungry Noorat side when the Pelicans went down to the fourth placed team by 115 runs on Saturday.

Bookaar had a dream start, with Fraser Lucas dismissing Bernie Harris – a batsmen coming in off two unbeaten centuries – for just three runs.

Without another run on the board, Pat Heffernan suffered the same fate with the steady top-order batsman heading to the pavilion earlier than Noorat would have liked.

When Noorat captain Gus Bourke joined them after a short stint in the middle, Bookaar had the home side at 3-5 and their three highest run scorers back in the pavilion.

Unfortunately for the Pelicans, Dave Conheady and Michael Sargeant had other plans than just to lie down, nutting out a three-figure partnership, with Sargeant (68) top-scoring for Noorat.

Mark Clissold followed on from his team-mate with a 65 and by the time he was dismissed Noorat had cleared 200 and was on its way to 8-221.

Fraser Lucas did his best with the ball taking 2-18 and six maidens off 10 overs while Charlie Lucas also claimed multiple wickets.

The Pelicans did not have the start they would have liked with Simon Baker (five runs) and Eddie Lucas (four) gone before the team reached double digits.

Fraser Lucas (23) made a start, but his score ended up being the only one into the 20s, with Rohan Symes (14), Sylas Merrett (14) and Joe Muir (19 not out) the only other players in double figures.

Bookaar survived just 32 overs and finished on a score of 106 with the Pelicans’ troubles with the bat continuing as they will look on in this year’s finals series after back-to-back grand final appearances.

POMBORNEIT’S finals hopes received a huge boost on the weekend with a vital 16-run win over ladder leaders Mortlake.

In a remarkable turn of form for the Cats, Mortlake has now lost its past three matches after not losing a game prior to that.

On Saturday, Pomborneit bowled Mortlake out for 172 off 48.2 overs with Robert McInnes claiming 3-32 and two maidens off 7.2 overs while Brad Hillman finished with 2-25 and two maidens off 10.

Jordan Riches was economical throughout his bowling spell, taking 1-18 and three maidens off 10 overs.

In reply, Pomborneit got off to a strong start with Dave Murphy (43) and Craig Sargeant (31) combining for a 60-run opening partnership.

Despite the loss of Matthew Bignell (two runs) and Grant Place (11), Tim Place and Steven Castle began to steady the team.

It was Castle’s knock of 64 that ultimately led the Bulls to victory, with Pomborneit reaching the Cats’ total with four wickets in hand.

While all four fell within 11 runs, it mattered little for Pomborneit with the side well and truly in the finals hunt and setting up a last-round thriller against Noorat for fourth spot.

The winner of the Noorat-Bulls clash will secure fourth spot and a semi-finals date with either Mortlake or Heytesbury Rebels.