Horse trials attract stellar field

CAMPERDOWN’S Lakes and Craters International Horse Trials Three Day Event was deemed a “huge success” by president Nick McClelland.

The event ran from Friday through to Sunday with the new cross country course a highlight of the weekend.

McClelland said the organising committee was thrilled with the result of the event.

“Everything ran really smoothly,” he said.

“The horses went well at the cross country and the organising committee were really happy with the outcome of the event.

“Riders went away feeling chuffed too.”

McClelland said there was plenty to like about the 2016 event but the talk of the weekend was the newly designed cross country course.

“The highlight for the organising committee was the success in the cross country,” he said.

“We made a big investment into upgrading the cross country course.

“We had a new international course designer from New Zealand – John Nicholson.

“The course rode really well and the riders spoke highly of it.”

Mortlake’s Airlia Munn was the top local, finishing sixth in the CCN105 Junior class after sitting eleventh following Friday’s dressage.

McClelland said the amount of numbers in the younger grade was pleasing.

“We were really well supported with the lower grades, particularly in the junior CC105 grade,” he said.

“They are the future and we’ll see them come up the grades in the years to come.”

McClelland is looking forward to reviewing the event and what the committee can do to improve the event for 2017.

“We are hoping to build on the event,” he said.

“We’ll be getting John back and hoping to build on the course and what he has done and improve for next year’s event to make it bigger and better.”

Full results:

CCI*: Meg Bishop (Sovereign Venture);

CCI* Young Rider: Anna Church (Viewbank Icon);

CCN*: Sarah Robbins (Wayouts Dunupsupreme)

CCI**: Benjamin Tyson (Chilli Class);

CIC**: Emily Anker (Pop The Question);

CCI***: Wendy Schaeffer-Macdonald (Sun Showers)

CIC***: Emily Anker (Glenwood Park Cooper Street);

CCN105 Junior: Sophie Bennett (Branigans Irish Connection); and

CCN105: Ellyse Davis (Cassilis Park Pepper).