Police test 500 drivers

FORTY-FIVE drivers across the Corangamite Shire received penalty notices on the Melbourne Cup long weekend as part of Victoria Police’s ‘Operation Furlong’ road blitz.



Sergeant Cameron Ross of Camperdown Police said two drink drivers were among the driving offences detected.



“The remaining penalties mostly related to speeding,” he said.



“About 500 Preliminary Breath Tests were conducted throughout the shire over the five day period.



“When you consider that we targeted the Princes Highway, Hamilton Highway and the Great Ocean Road the number of drink drivers detected was not too high, but of course anyone drink driving is unacceptable.”



Sgt Ross said Operation Furlong had been staged over several years and police made particular efforts to be more visible over long weekends.



“I think drivers are realising that police will be out and about at these high traffic times,” he said.