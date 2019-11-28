Next gen acquires new stable addition

THE sharp eye of one of his granddaughters has seen Denis Daffy add a new horse to his stable.

Four year-old gelding Fabian’s Spirit, a winner of three races from 12 career starts, joined Daffy earlier this month after Harriet Place selected the horse for her grandfather.

“He came from (Ciaron) Maher and (David) Eustace (in Ballarat),” Daffy said.

“Harriet knew we were on the lookout, she hunted around and found him, so she went up and had a look and bought him.”

Harriet’s input in the acquisition of Fabian’s Spirit is just another key role she plays in Daffy’s operation.

She is a valued member of his team and spends many an hour at the stables helping her grandfather.

She also plays a big part on race day as a strapper when they venture to meetings, although she is often playfully reminded by her mother Bernadette about one particular feat.

Bernadette will jibe Harriet about the time she strapped three winners at the one meeting, with her daughter still yet to register a win since she started helping her grandfather.

Nonetheless, Daffy said he was hopeful he could share some success with his granddaughter in the future.

He said Harriet had her own ambitions to enjoy a career in the racing industry, a dream she is currently working towards.

“She’ll come in when she has time, each day she calls in and sees us, mainly seeing Dianne (my wife),” Daffy said.

“She’s a big part of the stable, she’s always stuck with me and she is great at the races.

“She’d like to be a steward, she’s wanted to be a steward since she was that high (pointing to his hip) but it’s quite hard to get into that job.

“They only have two or three and generally an ex-jockey or that will get it.”

Fabian’s Spirit recently trialled at Terang over 850 metres and Daffy said his aim with the horse was to “just to win a few races around the bush if we can or one will do, whatever we can”.

The horse has been nominated to make its debut for its new trainer in a benchmark 64 1200 metre event next week having last run on November 4 at Ballarat.

“It will most likely be at Hamilton on the third of December,” Daffy said.

“Because he’s a 66 rater, he’s probably not quite good enough for a 70 and he’s got to carry too much weight if he came back to a 64 but he’s probably going to go to a 64.”

Geoff Daffy and Clint Marshall have also nominated horses for races at Hamilton.

Daffy has nominated Campo for two benchmark 58s over 1100 and 1400 metres while Marshall has entered Americain Typhoon in a 1600 metre maiden plate.

Acceptances for Hamilton’s meeting close at 9am this morning.