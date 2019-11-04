Harley fun for adventurous residents

SUNNYSIDE House residents donned leather jackets and full-faced helmets last week as they took turns taking Harley Davidson trike rides around town.



Facility chief executive officer Claire Schmierer said a resident was keen on taking a trike ride, so Great Ocean Road Trike Trips operators were invited to visit.



“It didn’t take long for word to spread and for other clients to get in on the action,” she said.



“It was a fantastic day for the residents, even those that didn’t take a ride because they lined the path and clapped and cheered as the others took off.”



Mrs Schmierer said the rides provided a great opportunity for residents to reminisce about their own years of bike riding when younger.



“It also provided plenty of excitement for them and the great feeling of conquering fears to complete a challenge,” she said.



About a dozen residents took up the challenge accompanied by a staff member and enjoyed rides up Park Avenue between the town’s twin crater lakes.



“Dale and Colin, who rode the two bikes were sensational with our residents and we really thank them for their support,” Ms Schmierer said.