Bulls nab points against Lakers

POMBORNEIT skipper Grant Place has praised his side for recording an important win over Camperdown on Saturday.



The Bulls were forced to battle intermittent delays, slow over rates and time restrictions as wet and cold weather once again impacted games across the South West competition.



Regardless, they were able to handle the stop-start nature of the game with no issues as they went on to retain the Graham Hillman Shield with a 39 run win.



“It was a really handy win,” Place said.



“Considering the other results and other wash-outs, it proved to be a pretty important win that put us six points clear at the top of the ladder.”



The game, which was moved from Camperdown to Pomborneit, saw the Bulls post a total of 8/219 despite Place opting to declare his innings five overs early.



It proved to be the right move after Lahiru Fernando compiled his maiden century for the club, finishing with 104 off 100 balls, while Tom Place chipped in with 40 in a support role to set up a healthy target



In reply, Camperdown made a fast start to the innings through former Bull Craig Sargeant, who made 51 off 80 balls before his dismissal swung the momentum back in favour of the home side.



Pomborneit was then able to restrict the Lakers despite the best efforts of Harry Sumner (47) and import Shaluka Silva (44), with the visitors finishing their 50 overs 8/179.



Grant Place praised Fernando and Tom Place for their fourth wicket partnership of 112 which proved crucial in the result.



“We weren’t in great trouble but if that hadn’t have happened it would have made things interesting,” he said.



“I say he (Fernando) wouldn’t have played a bad shot, he timed everything well and the only chance he would have given, which may have been only one, would have been once he passed 50.



“He hit the ball into the gaps, he hit it over the top and he just placed the ball into the right areas.



“It’s as well as I’ve seen him bat since he’s been at Pombo.”



Place said the partnership underlined a big improvement in the Bulls’ batting performance but also highlighted the need for more refinement from his players.



“We still have two, three or four guys, myself included, that could do with some time in the middle,” he said.



“But it was good to see a couple of guys make a good partnership. Everyone else looked pretty good but Larry and Tom showed everyone how to go about it (building an innings).”



Place also praised his bowlers for holding their nerve following Sargeant’s quick start.



“Sarge came out hard as he usually does and got a few away – there was a heavy breeze at one end and any ball that was hit up in the air just sailed over the rope,” he said.



“So he got them off to a pretty good start but once we tightened the screws through the middle, we pushed the run rate out to nine or 10.



“After that we were able to push through as quickly as we could (at the end) before time was up on us.”



The Bulls are now set to take on Terang this Sunday at Terang Turf, while Camperdown will host Simpson at S.A. Wright Oval.