Bulls make light work of Noorat

POMBORNEIT’S unbeaten start to the South West Cricket season rolled on against Noorat on Saturday.

The Bulls recorded their fourth successive win of 2019/20 with a comfortable seven wicket win over the Steamrollers at Pomborneit.

The home side easily chased down the visitors’ target of 9/202, needing just 36 overs to pass the required score.

Bowling first, Pomborneit had Noorat on the ropes at 4/53 after Brad Hillman, Clinton Place and Lahiru Fernando ripped through the Steamrollers’ top order.

But the batting side quickly recovered, with Gus Bourke (82) and English import Rory Baker (26) joining for a 79 run stand to take the Steamrollers beyond 130.

Handy contributions from Martin Wynd (30) and Nick Kenna (19 not out) then pushed Noorat beyond 200 as they completed their innings.

Tim Place (3/26) finished as the pick of the bowlers with three scalps, with Hillman (2/19) and Tharaka Sendanayake (2/25) also claiming multiple wickets.

The Bulls then made light work of the run chase as Tim Place (70) and Dave Murphy (61) combined for a 133 run partnership for the opening wicket.

They laid the platform for their team-mates, with Lahiru Fernando (30 not out) continuing his blazing start to the year while Tom Place (15 not out) chipped in with a handy cameo.

Skipper Grant Place (four) was the unlucky batsman to miss double figures as the Bulls stormed to victory.

In division two, Pomborneit suffered a 136 run loss to Simpson as they were skittled for 49 in their run chase.

The Tigers had posted a healthy score of 7/185 from their 40 overs with Wes Lenehan (2/20) and Luke Lenehan (2/24) the leading wicket-takers.

However six ducks in the Bulls’ innings did their chances of winning no favours, with Luke Reynolds (21) and Mark McInnes (14) the only Pomborneit batsmen to reach double figures.

And in division three, Pomborneit went down to Camperdown by 31 runs.

The Bulls were bowled out for 152 in pursuit of the Lakers’ 7/183.

Stephen Hill (72 not out) top scored for Pomborneit and Tony Evans made a handy 26, while six of the seven Bulls bowlers all took a wicket apiece.

In this weekend’s matches, division one has the bye, division two hosts Cobden and division three faces Simpson at Simpson Recreation Reserve.