Ticket sales double

ORGANISERS of this weekend’s Rock the Clock vintage and retro festival in Camperdown are buoyed with ticket sales which have already more than doubled last year’s event.



The third annual Rock the Clock Festival got under way last night – with a new expanded program of music, dance, fashion, cars, markets and activities running though until Sunday night.



Organising committee founding member Glen Bernoth said pre-festival ticket sales had exceeded expectations and the festival’s growth this year was already guaranteed.



“From the moment we released the early bird ticket sales in June, we have enjoyed really strong sales and to have twice as many sold as the same time last year is rewarding for our hard-working

committee and our army of amazing volunteers,” he said.



“Accommodation in and around Camperdown has been snapped up, local eateries and the pubs are preparing for a busy weekend and our community is ready to welcome hundreds of visitors.



“The growing support from businesses sponsoring the event also demonstrates the collective commitment of the Camperdown community to make sure the town maintains an events calendar.”



Mr Bernoth said nearly 20 bands underlined a busy program, including Zydeco Jump, Palomino III (QLD), The Fender Benders, Kid James Trio, Kieron McDonald & The Westernairs, Robyn & The Rancheros, Rachael Brady & The Moonshine Special (NSW), The Pete Daffy Band, The Devil Women From Mars, Chonk (swing band), Sheena & The Big Cats, Tommy Collins & The Lucky Strikes, Moonee Valley Drifters, The Led Sleds (SA), Loose Cannons, The Ladybugs and the Lakes & Craters Band.



“There’s a lot of free entertainment on the clock tower stage and in the street, but most of the drawcard events are indoors at the Theatre Royal complex and in the pubs which protects the festival from weather and gives patrons confidence to travel great distances to be here,” he said.



“Our committee is excited with some new additions to the program this year, including a Bike and Car Show ‘n’ Shine, Rock the Clock Legend Variety and Talent Competition and a state level dance competition in conjunction with the Victorian Rock‘n’Roll Dance Association.



“There’s even an Under 25s Elvis Competition organised by the Corangamite Youth Council, which should be fun and it has been great to have their involvement throughout the planning for 2019.”



For more information or to purchase your weekend pass visit the festival website www.rocktheclock.com.au.