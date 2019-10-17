Rivalry on show in bowls derby

FRIENDSHIPS will be put aside when cross-town rivals Camperdown Golf and Camperdown clash in the annual ‘Camperdown Derby’ tomorrow.



The two Camperdown-based clubs will add another chapter to their fierce rivalry when they meet for the first time this Corangamite Bowls Division pennant season at Camperdown Golf Club.



Camperdown president Matthew Brewer said his side was looking forward to the clash, adding there was no bigger game on the calendar for either club.



“It’s been a pretty big rivalry the last few years,” he said.



“Years ago there were 10 of us that left Golf and went to Camperdown and it’s sort of been a pretty big rivalry since then.



“The year we left Golf (2011/12) we made the finals and had to play them in the first final and we got over them in that and went onto win the grand final so it was a pretty big year for us.



“The rivalry is pretty big, each and every one of us likes to have the bragging rights being in the same town as each other.”



Golf president John Molan agreed with Brewer’s sentiments and said there was “definitely” no sweeter win for his club.



“There is a fair bit of rivalry out there but once we’re finished we all sit down and drink together,” he said.



“It’s always nice to beat Camperdown, they’ve done it to us for a while now so hopefully Saturday is the day.”



Camperdown defeated Golf in both home and away matches last season, but Brewer is expecting his opponents to put up a competitive showing on their home track this time around.



“We always have competitive games with them being cross town rivals,” he said.



“They have Craig Skene back as skipper, he had last season off and they have a new bloke (Paul Richards) from Lismore and Peter Burke has gone back up there.



“They’re always competitive at home, and although it’s not a danger game in any aspect, we have to follow up our win last Saturday.”



Molan said his side would need strong efforts across the board to secure victory given Camperdown has had their measure in recent years.



“They have had the wood on us as of late but once again I think on paper we match up pretty well with Camperdown,” he said.



“We have four good skips as have they but it’ll depend on the leads and the others to outperform them.”



The two sides enter the clash in contrasting form, with Camperdown coming off a 21 shot victory over Simpson while Golf is looking to bounce back from a 27 shot loss to Cobden.



Golf’s chances will boosted by the return of a key player, with Glenn Winsall set to play his first game of the season.



“He was probably our best skipper last year so it’ll be good to have him back,” Molan said.



Camperdown will enter the contest unchanged, with selectors opting to stick with last weekend’s winning rinks.



“Maria Van Someren was a late withdrawal last week and Ray Bourke came in for her but there’s no changes for this week,” Brewer said.



Molan encouraged the local community to brave the predicted elements and watch the two rivals go head-to-head when tomorrow’s match starts at 1pm.